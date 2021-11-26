Libra Daily Horoscope for November 26: Be prepared for a bad day

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra is tormented with proportion and struggles to create equilibrium in all regions of life. Equilibrium is very essential to save virtue so Libras form those to make up for it. A Libra is ruled by the planet Venus. Venus is the planet that enlightens lives and governs love, beauty and money. People with the Libra zodiac sign are considered to be relaxed and creative with good taste. Libra people are idealistic and often pursue a harmonious atmosphere. Dear Libras, you have a great future ahead. Make use of your special power that is intuition. You are blessed with excellent health and great monetary profits. The only thing that may disturb your peace of mind today could be your family members. Now let's see all those possibilities by which you can make your day.

Libra Finance Today

All of your expectations may be fulfilled! You might get an amazing price for selling down your land. Business people may crack your deals very appreciably.

Libra Family Today

Today your day might not go as good as you have thought. Make sure that you won't discuss anything about the business in the presence of your family.

Libra Career Today

You may impress your boss with your great communicational skills. It might be a good time to start your business and slowly invest more, to make it grow.

Libra Health Today

Today you might feel very confident and happy about yourself. Your health issues are possibly going to vanish. Those who are under observation may get discharged.

Libra Love Life Today

Romantic! Today you might get to feel the spark in your relationship. Your partner may openly tell about their feelings towards you in front of family members. Drench in rain with your spouse and shower all the love on them. Happy time can be appreciated in your stars.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

