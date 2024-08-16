 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 16, 2024 04:22 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for August 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Consider keeping the lover in a good mood.

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success is your choice

Consider keeping the lover in a good mood. Be prepared for challenges at work. New responsibilities will keep you busy. Have control over expenditure.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024. Office romance is a bad idea today as it will hurt your prospects at the office.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024. Office romance is a bad idea today as it will hurt your prospects at the office.

Look for a strong and smooth romantic relationship today where you will also spend more time together with your lover. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. Both money and health will be at your side. But do not spend wealth on luxury items.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about gossip today and a third person or outsider will influence the lover to create a ruckus in the relationship. Office romance is a bad idea today as it will hurt your prospects at the office. Be loyal to the lover and spend more time with the lover. Some couples who were separated will patch up the difference. The singles can expect someone to walk into their life as the day progresses. However, wait for a day or two to propose.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and disciplined in your professional life and this will bring in good results. Your ability to work in a team as well as a lone warrior will benefit you today. Some Virgos will switch the job for a better package. Be cool even while having tense situations at the workplace. Those who are into sales and marketing will need to struggle to meet the daily target. Avoid confrontations with coworkers or superiors and ensure you maintain timeliness. Artists, authors, musicians, and designers will also get opportunities to prove their skills today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Keep your expenditure under control. Despite money coming in, you should be careful to cut down the spending. Avoid lending big amounts to friends or relatives as you will have a tough time receiving it back. While the day is not good to invest in a speculative business, some Virgo businessmen will find financial support from partners in business expansion.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues need to be careful. You will need medical attention in the second part of the day. Keep anger under wraps as it may impact the balance of the body. Handle office pressure and do not let it impact your sleep. You should also not miss the routine exercise and spend more time with friends and family.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship
