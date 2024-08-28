 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts professional success | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts professional success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 28, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for August 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Consider taking the love affair to the next level.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Prove your potential today

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. You may not be happy about the interference of a third person in the relationship.
You may not be happy about the interference of a third person in the relationship.

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. Take up new tasks at the office as each one will help you prove your mettle. Your health is also positive today.

No major hurdle will impact the relationship. Professional success will pave the way for career growth. Despite minor monetary issues, you will be good at making smart investments. Health is also normal today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in love. Spend more time together and also avoid digging into the unpleasant past. You may not be happy about the interference of a third person in the relationship. Discuss this with the lover today to avoid the issues in the future. Single Libras or those who had a break up in recent days will find a new interesting person while traveling, in the classroom, workplace, official function, or at a party. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the workplace will be recognized by the management. Prove your diligence by taking up new responsibilities. Utilize communication skills to convince the clients. Today is not good to resolve personal issues with a coworker and also stay away from office politics. Some marketing and salespersons will travel long distances Entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities related to policies and it is good to resolve them today. Those who are appearing for examinations, especially students, must work hard to crack examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

While you may not see a big inflow of wealth, a previous investment will bring in good returns which will help you buy electronic devices and gadgets today. All pending dues will be cleared today while Libras will also see opportunities to settle property-relates issues at home. Today is good to donate money to charity. Businessmen will get a loan approved. Avoid crucial financial decisions today when you are in a confused stage.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life and ensure you stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Minor skin-related infections will be there and children need to be careful while playing as bruises may happen today. Some seniors will have breathing-related issues while females may have migraine or gynecological issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
