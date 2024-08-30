 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024 predicts a salary hike soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024 predicts a salary hike soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 30, 2024 12:38 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for August 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Overcome the relationship issues with special attention.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say no to worries and smile at odds

Take steps to resolve the troubles of the past in the love affair. Utilize the professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Health requires special care.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024: You are prosperous today but pay special care to health.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024: You are prosperous today but pay special care to health.

Overcome the relationship issues with special attention. There can be minor professional challenges but you will succeed in betting the troubles. You are prosperous today but pay special care to health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere and also provide the space to the partner. This will make the relationship stronger. There will be a sense of belongingness which will transfer into a complete love affair. As the love stars are stronger, you can propose confidently and expect a positive response. Some females will rekindle the old love affair but ensure this does not impact the current relationship. Married females will see the interference of a third person which should be prevented.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be innovative at discussions and try to impress the client while at meetings. Your performance will also be crucial in winning a new project for the office. Despite the heavy and challenging tasks that involve big teams, you will succeed in accomplishing them. Some clients will be difficult to handle and your communication will play a major role here. Those who aspire to move abroad for studies or jobs will resolve a major hurdle in the process today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Go for safe investment options today and mutual funds will give you good returns in the future. Wealth will come in from previous investments. Some Libras will help a sibling or relative. Pick the first part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may also be required to spend money on legal issues, especially for businessmen. Libra females can expect a hike in their salary and will also be happy to buy a vehicle.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Today, you will be free of major health issues. However, do not miss the medications. Start the day with exercise. You may also join a gym today. Females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Seniors may develop pain at joins. Seep-related issues require medical attention. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
