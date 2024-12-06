Menu Explore
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 predicts mixed results in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 06, 2024 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep egos out of the love affair and make plans for the future.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have alternate plans ready

 

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. There will be prosperity and Consider a balanced lifestyle sans junk food.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 06, 2024. There will be prosperity and Consider a balanced lifestyle sans junk food.

Stay together in love and also show the willingness to take up professional risks. There will be prosperity and Consider a balanced lifestyle sans junk food. 

Keep egos out of the love affair and make plans for the future. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. There will be prosperity today. Do not take your health lightly today.

 

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

This is the right time to fix your marriage and talk to the families about the relationship. You may also plan a surprise for the lover to strengthen the bond. Be cool even while having disagreements and provide personal space to the lover in the relationship. You may also propose to the crush today to get a positive response. Some toxic love affairs will come to an end. An old relationship will come back to you but this can be a trick one, especially for married persons.  

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Take time to settle the issues with coworkers. You may bring in innovative ideas that may ease the work and will also win accolades from clients. Some office gossip may demoralize you today. However, you need to recognize that more tasks are waiting, and completing them is your priority. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today. 

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Some unexpected expenses will come up and you should have enough wealth in the coffers. You can consider investing in land, property, stock, or any other source in the second half of the day. You may also win a legal dispute and receive a part of the ancestral property. Today is good to buy a vehicle and even donate money to charity. Seniors may divide the property among the children. 

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Do not compromise when it comes to health. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Seniors should avoid walking on wet surfaces. If you have been second-hand smoking, try to make sure that you avoid that, as second-hand smoking could also put you at risk, leading to many respiratory illnesses. 

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

