Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 predicts inflow of wealth

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ideals Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship.

Show love unconditionally. You will see pleasant moments in the love affair. The professional life will also be intact. Pay special attention to your health.

Be sensitive in the relationship and consider the emotions of your partner. Professional success is backed by wealth today. You may develop minor health issues and it is crucial to pay special attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be a patient listener today and spend more time with your partner. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. You should give personal space to the lover and ensure there are no ego-related issues today. The singles can expect someone to walk into their life as the day progresses. There will be a reunion with the ex-lover that can have both positive and negative effects. Some females will also get pregnant and unmarried Libra females need to be careful while spending time with their lover.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of a job. There will be minor issues in the first part of the day but things will be back on track as the day progresses. Bring innovative concepts to the meeting table and you’ll find many takers. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait for a day or two. Those who aspire to move abroad for studies or jobs will resolve a major hurdle in the process today. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

If you are keen on investment, consider the second half of the day. You may consider property, stock, and speculative business as good investment options. Some long pending dues will be cleared but expected bills might take a little more time. Seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among children. You may also renovate the house. Do not lend a big amount to someone as there will issues in getting it back.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there. Those who have heart-related problems need to be careful in the first half of the day. Handle mental stress-related issues with care. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Libras may also develop ear, eye, or nose-related infections. Some females may develop migraine in the second half of the day.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

