Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2024 predicts positive news for students

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You maintain discipline in life Ensure you spare time for love and this will bring happiness in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your mettle. Stable health exists. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Handle romance-related issues with a mature attitude. Avoid lending a big amount today while financial stability will be there. Professionally you are good and your health will also be fine today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some marriage relationships will see turbulence and parents need to interfere. You may also get engaged today. You may meet the ex-lover today which will also give you a chance to rekindle the d affair. However, married Libras should not put their family life in danger. You may also see third-party interference in the love affair which can complicate things. Ensure you take the steps to prevent this.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and your management will approve your commitment. Your concepts need to be innovative at the office and those who are recently joined will succeed in getting into the good book of management. Some Libras will also get into business which may prove fruitful. There are chances to try fortune abroad and entrepreneurs can attempt it. Traders dealing with textiles fashion accessories, automobiles, and computer accessories will have good returns. Students applying to foreign universities can expect positive news.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Try luck in trading and speculative business. You may also settle a financial issue with a friend today. Pick the second part of the day to buy home appliances and electronic devices. You may also consider the luck in stock market or speculative business. Be ready to contribute to a function at the office or college. Traders and businessmen will also receive funds from different sources as assistance.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there but you must be careful about viral fever, sore throat, and pain in joints. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season especially while planning for a vacation. Pregnant females must skip adventure sports and you should also be careful while driving at night.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)