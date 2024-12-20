Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts new business deals

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spread wings to the sky Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Be sensitive to the demands of the lover and ensure your professional life is free from tremors today. Expect minor monetary issues. Health requires attention.

Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results. Your commitment to the office will lead to new responsibilities that will pave the way for career growth. Spend money wisely as minor issues related to finance may come up. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos play spoilsport in the love affair. Ensure you maintain a cordial relationship with the lover. Spend more time together. Interestingly, single Libras may find new love, especially in the first half of the day. You may seriously discuss the plans with the parents. Married Libras must maintain a good rapport within the house of the husband. You may reunite with your ex-lover but make sure this does not impact your married life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment may receive positive feedback. Handle crises with confidence and clients will be happy with the performance. Athletes and soccer players may see bright opportunities in their careers. Those who are in the notice period can expect a job call. Businessmen will see new opportunities but ensure all policy-related problems are addressed today. Today is good to sign new business deals. It is recommended to research the benefits of a deal or about the partner before you make the final call.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may have minor financial issues today, especially in the first half of the day. A financial emergency at home may require you to take help from friends or siblings. A legal issue will also end today. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options to invest in today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Though general health is good today, minor ailments such as headaches, throat pain, and dental issues will be common. But they do not pose serious health risks today. Seniors must be careful of pain in their joints and should also consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasiness. Avoid heavy exercises today and also skip risky adventure sports. Stay in the company of people with a positive attitude and avoid all negative thoughts.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)