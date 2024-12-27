Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts career growth

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue the commitment to the life Make the love affair creative and productive today. Overcome the challenges at work that will also promote career growth. Manage your wealth diligently. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Devote time for the lover and ensure you both indulge in romantic activities. No major issue will trouble the professional life. You will resolve old financial disputes today and your health will also be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spare time in love and also be a considerate lover. Share your emotions but do not hurt the feelings. Stay away from all extra affairs as your partner may find it out today, which may even cause serious disasters in life including a breakup. Single Libras can confidently express their feeling to the crush as the response will be positive today. Those who are in a long-distance love affair need to have more communication as things may get complicated today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not let office politics impact the performance. The productivity in the first half may not be as per the expectation as this may invite the re of seniors. Some Leos will lose their temper at meetings which can negatively impact their professional growth. Those who are into healthcare, IT, construction, law, armed service, and aviation will have a tight schedule. Some traders may have licensing issues and you need to resolve them before the day ends.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today is also good to book flight tickets and reserve hotel rooms for a vacation abroad. Those who are into business will see good returns. Libras can also buy a vehicle today. A legal issue will need you to spend an amount and ensure you have enough money in your wallet. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Some Libras will also find luck in stock and speculative business.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are required to stay happy and skip an unhealthy lifestyle. Do not drive in the evening and ensure you also keep a distance from people with negative attitudes. Diabetic Libras may have fatigue or breathing-related issues. Start the day with exercise and also give up tobacco and alcohol for a day. Those who have high blood pressure should be careful, especially while traveling to hill stations.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)