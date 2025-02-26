Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 26, 2025 predicts new challenges at work

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a strong attitude Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 26, 2025. There can be minor monetary issues while health will be at your side.

Keep the love life productive today. Ensure you take up new challenges at work that will also pave the way for career growth. Good health also exists today.

Troubleshoot all romantic issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Your commitment will help you attain your professional targets. There can be minor monetary issues while health will be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There will be hardships in the relationship and you should be careful about the words you use while spending time with your partner. Some love affairs demand more communication. Plan a romantic dinner where you can also surprise the love with gifts. There will be occasions where you may lose your temper but ensure you have control over your emotions. Married male natives must stay away from office romance as this can lead to a ruckus tonight at home.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You may also feel victimized at the workplace. There will be pressure to do unethical tasks but do not agree to them as you may be in a situation later. Some professionals will travel today to the client’s place and those who are keen to switch jobs will clear the interview in the second half of the day. Traders may have licensing-related issues while businessmen who are keen to sign new partnership deals can do it in the first part of the day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will be there. However, the financial woe that you may have today will not last long. Despite the shortage of funds, daily life will move smoothly as you will get assistance from friends and siblings. You may buy electronic appliances today. However, do not invest in speculative business. Businessmen will be successful in getting funds from foreign territories. You may also inherit a property today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will hurt you. However, those who have a history of cardiac illness will require medical attention. Some Libras may develop digestion issues while gynecological issues may disturb females. You must be careful about your diet and must also skip oily and greasy stuff today. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. Today is good for surgeries and if you have one scheduled, go ahead.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)