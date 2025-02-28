Menu Explore
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2025 advices cautious during appraisals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 28, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Be concerned about the team as your behavior will work out during appraisals.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a fair approach

Today, consider safe options to perform at work and do not let egos disturb the love life. Prosperity permits safe investments. Health is also good today,

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2025 Consider smart monetary investments.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2025 Consider smart monetary investments.

Fall in love today and this will also reflect in your professional productivity. No major illness will disturb you. Consider smart monetary investments.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you spare time for romance today. You may patch up with the old lover, which may bring back joy. Minor disagreements would have been the reason for the split and you need to resolve them today for a good future. Single natives may find someone interesting and this will also lead to the beginning of a new love affair. You should also provide space to the partner and not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with performance and the second part of the day is crucial for you at the workplace. A client may complain about the quality of work while some females will be fortunate to switch jobs with a better package. Be concerned about the team as your behavior will work out during appraisals. You may be given the task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity is your companion today. You may consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second part of the day is also good to donate to charity. You may also consider real estate today as a good long-term investment. Fortunately, you may win a legal battle over property and there will be financial assistance from the spouse’s family which will even benefit businessmen.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issues will be there. However, it is good to keep a watch on the routine, Be careful while you drive today as there can be minor accidents. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
