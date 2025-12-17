Libra Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Minor financial issues may come up in the first half of the day
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with confidence
Express your feelings without inhibition in the love affair. Professional success exists. However, health and wealth may develop issues that demand attention.
Be cool even while having stress at home. Your commitment will work in a job. Control the expenditure. You should also be careful about your health today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Keep the lover happy today. You should also be ready to compromise on your preferences, as the lover may be stubborn. This will help you save the love affair. Today is also a good day to decide on marriage and to get conceived. Romance will be kindled for those in a relationship for a long time. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Focus on productivity. Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, banking, aviation, human resources, copywriting, and automobile professionals will have opportunities abroad. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new product or concept.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Minor financial issues will come up in the first half of the day, and you need to be ready to face them. A previous investment will not bring in the return as expected. This will stop you from making major investments in the stock market. You may buy electronic appliances. Today is not a good day to donate money to charity. Some traders will clear all dues. However, there will also be tax-related issues.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your health is a major factor today that needs extra care. Those who have a history of cardiac or kidney ailments will need medical attention. You may also develop minor respiratory issues. It is good to consult a doctor for bone-related ailments. Children may miss school due to oral health issues. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors with digestive issues. You may also pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
