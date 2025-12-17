Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Minor financial issues may come up in the first half of the day

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 04:07 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with confidence

Express your feelings without inhibition in the love affair. Professional success exists. However, health and wealth may develop issues that demand attention.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be cool even while having stress at home. Your commitment will work in a job. Control the expenditure. You should also be careful about your health today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy today. You should also be ready to compromise on your preferences, as the lover may be stubborn. This will help you save the love affair. Today is also a good day to decide on marriage and to get conceived. Romance will be kindled for those in a relationship for a long time. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Focus on productivity. Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, banking, aviation, human resources, copywriting, and automobile professionals will have opportunities abroad. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new product or concept.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will come up in the first half of the day, and you need to be ready to face them. A previous investment will not bring in the return as expected. This will stop you from making major investments in the stock market. You may buy electronic appliances. Today is not a good day to donate money to charity. Some traders will clear all dues. However, there will also be tax-related issues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health is a major factor today that needs extra care. Those who have a history of cardiac or kidney ailments will need medical attention. You may also develop minor respiratory issues. It is good to consult a doctor for bone-related ailments. Children may miss school due to oral health issues. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors with digestive issues. You may also pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Minor financial issues may come up in the first half of the day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On