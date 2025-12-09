Libra Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: Be careful while having official arguments

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You value the emotions of others Settle the issues in the love affair and continue working to overcome the professional challenges today. Wealth will bring happiness. Health is also good. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Be cool and calm in the love affair. Settle the professional issues with diligence. Have a proper financial plan today. Your health is good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Avoid harsh words in the love affair. You both must display a mature attitude today. Egos have no role in the relationship today. Some females may find their lover to be stubborn today. A word or statement may cause tremors, and this may even lead to a breakup. It is good not to impose your concepts on the lover. You should also be careful not to let a friend or relative influence the lover. Married females may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the tasks assigned today. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, architecture, and transport will have opportunities to prove their mettle. Some lawyers will take up sensational cases, which will also give them the opportunity to prove their mettle. Be careful while having official arguments, as your words can be distorted, causing serious trouble in the future. Though business expansion is a good idea, entrepreneurs must consider different factors when the new market is abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you are good, and this will have an impact on your daily life. The second half of the day is good for shopping for electronic devices and fashion accessories. You may get financial help from a friend or a sibling today, while some females may also require financial help from a friend or a relative. Traders will succeed in taking the business to new areas. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. However, children may develop viral fever, which you need to be careful of. Avoid food rich in oil and grease. Instead, fill the plate with green leafy vegetables and fruits. Avoid driving at high speed in the evening hours. Seniors may also develop complications related to breathing in the second part of the day.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

