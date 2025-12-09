Libra Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: Be careful while having official arguments
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Some lawyers will take up sensational cases, which will also give them the opportunity to prove their mettle.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You value the emotions of others
Settle the issues in the love affair and continue working to overcome the professional challenges today. Wealth will bring happiness. Health is also good.
Be cool and calm in the love affair. Settle the professional issues with diligence. Have a proper financial plan today. Your health is good today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Avoid harsh words in the love affair. You both must display a mature attitude today. Egos have no role in the relationship today. Some females may find their lover to be stubborn today. A word or statement may cause tremors, and this may even lead to a breakup. It is good not to impose your concepts on the lover. You should also be careful not to let a friend or relative influence the lover. Married females may conceive today.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Focus on the tasks assigned today. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, architecture, and transport will have opportunities to prove their mettle. Some lawyers will take up sensational cases, which will also give them the opportunity to prove their mettle. Be careful while having official arguments, as your words can be distorted, causing serious trouble in the future. Though business expansion is a good idea, entrepreneurs must consider different factors when the new market is abroad.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Financially, you are good, and this will have an impact on your daily life. The second half of the day is good for shopping for electronic devices and fashion accessories. You may get financial help from a friend or a sibling today, while some females may also require financial help from a friend or a relative. Traders will succeed in taking the business to new areas. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your health will be good today. However, children may develop viral fever, which you need to be careful of. Avoid food rich in oil and grease. Instead, fill the plate with green leafy vegetables and fruits. Avoid driving at high speed in the evening hours. Seniors may also develop complications related to breathing in the second part of the day.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope