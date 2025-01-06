Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025 predicts new partnerships

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks won’t bother you Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025. Do not let egos come between you and the lover.

Romance exists in the relationship. It is also crucial you focus on productivity at work. Both wealth & health are also on your side today. Reduce fat and oil.

Have a cool and easy love life today where you will share emotions with the lover. Settle the professional challenges. You are also good in terms of both wealth and health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some single females will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Do not let egos come between you and the lover. You will also find the support of parents and can even discuss marriage in the second part of the day. A long-distance relationship that was on the verge of break-up will also get a new lease of life. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your sincerity will win positive feedback from the management. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. Job seekers may find a suitable job before the day ends. Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Those who aspire to launch a business will find no day more suitable than today. Entrepreneurs will get into new partnerships which will bring in good returns in the near future.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will be there. However, some Libras will not be successful in terms of financial investments as the returns may not be as per the expectations. A bank loan will also be approved and you may also receive monetary assistance from the spouse’s family. A friend or relative will be in dire need of finance and you may assist. You will clear all pending dues while entrepreneurs will raise funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You must be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Be calm throughout the day and this will help you to stay mentally stronger. It is good to have control over the diet. Seniors may have a burning sensation and should consult a doctor. You should also quit alcohol for a healthy life. Include more veggies and fruits on the plate.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)