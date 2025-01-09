Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 predicts marriage is on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 09, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy love life today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be calm even on stormy days

Have a happy love life today. Be careful about professional challenges. Ensure you meet the expectations of the seniors at work. Finance & health are positive.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025: No challenge will disrupt both relationship and career today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025: No challenge will disrupt both relationship and career today.

No challenge will disrupt both relationship and career today. Be smart while spending money and ensure you will be careful about your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial and you need to provide personal space to the partner. Ensure your lover is comfortable spending time with you. No major crisis looms at the love affair and you will have a good time together. Consider the emotions of the lover and also be accommodative in the love life. Some Libras will also find the day suitable to introduce the lover to the parents. You may also consider marriage today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Do not let office politics impact the performance. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours today. Be cool even having a tough time at the office. Those who deal with leather, textiles, fashion accessories, food processing, and vehicles will find good returns. Businessmen may have minor trouble in raising funds but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Some Libras will be happy to buy a house or to invest in the share market. You may require funds to settle all pending dues. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle today. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family. A relative will require expenses for medical reasons and you should be ready to assist.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor natives may suffer from bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Females taking part in adventure sports should be careful in the second part of the day. You may experience soreness in your throat. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym or a yoga session. Try to drink plenty of water and avoid eating junk food.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On