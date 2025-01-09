Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 predicts marriage is on the cards
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy love life today.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be calm even on stormy days
Have a happy love life today. Be careful about professional challenges. Ensure you meet the expectations of the seniors at work. Finance & health are positive.
No challenge will disrupt both relationship and career today. Be smart while spending money and ensure you will be careful about your health.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Do not get into arguments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial and you need to provide personal space to the partner. Ensure your lover is comfortable spending time with you. No major crisis looms at the love affair and you will have a good time together. Consider the emotions of the lover and also be accommodative in the love life. Some Libras will also find the day suitable to introduce the lover to the parents. You may also consider marriage today.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Do not let office politics impact the performance. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours today. Be cool even having a tough time at the office. Those who deal with leather, textiles, fashion accessories, food processing, and vehicles will find good returns. Businessmen may have minor trouble in raising funds but this will be resolved in a day or two.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Some Libras will be happy to buy a house or to invest in the share market. You may require funds to settle all pending dues. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle today. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family. A relative will require expenses for medical reasons and you should be ready to assist.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Minor natives may suffer from bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Females taking part in adventure sports should be careful in the second part of the day. You may experience soreness in your throat. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym or a yoga session. Try to drink plenty of water and avoid eating junk food.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
