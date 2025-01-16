Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 16, 2025 predicts a love proposal

By Dr J.N Pandey
Jan 16, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 16, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ideals

Value the relationship with sincerity & honesty. Be diplomatic at work. Your financial status will be positive and no major ailment will also disturb you.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 16, 2025: Your health is also normal today.
Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Resolve issues in your love life while financially you’ll be good. Your health is also normal today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Surprise the lover with gifts or plan a romantic dinner where you may also introduce the partner to the family. Some married relationships will be on the rocks today. Single Libras can expect someone special to walk into their lives. Females attending a function will be the center of attraction and will also receive a proposal. Those who are single or had a breakup a few months back will get a proposal or find someone charming to bring color back to life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise ethics and your commitment to the job will work out. IT professionals, architects, interior designers, mechanics, and salespersons will visit the client's office. Healthcare professionals will have a tough time while authors will see a new work published. Those who aspire to launch a business must wait for a day or two to make the final call. Traders and businesspersons may face troubles from authorities that need to be resolved today. Students may also clear academic examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. You need to have control over the expenditure. However, you may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances today. You may also settle a financial dispute with a sibling. Avoid big money decisions today but you may invest in mutual funds or fixed deposits as they are safer.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor infections will be there and you should be careful while walking through slippery areas. Seniors will develop pain in joints. Oral and vision-related issues will also be common among Libras today. Skip all types of aerated drinks along with junk food today. Stay away from stress and maintain a friendship with people who have a positive attitude.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

