 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts new business deals
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 20, 2024 02:30 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for July 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sensible while handling romantic issues.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You can call shots today

Be sensible while handling romantic issues. Overcome the professional hiccups to give the best results. No health issues exist and prosperity is at your side.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024: Overcome the professional hiccups to give the best results.
Overcome the professional hiccups to give the best results.

Spend more time with the lover and share the emotions to strengthen the bonding. Despite your busy schedule, you accomplish every professional challenge. Both health and wealth will be at your side today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Vale the love affairs and keep the partner in high spirits. Fortunate singles will find a new partner today and the relationship will go strong in the future. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may propose and receive positive feedback. Your efforts and your dedication to making the relationship work may help clear out all the misunderstandings. An old relationship may be rekindled today. Married females may consider expanding the family today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be creative at the workplace. The day is not good for office politics. Ensure you stay out of arguments and confrontations. Avoid every criticism as most will be unreasonable and senseless. However, your focus needs to be a job. Do not do anything that may annoy the superiors. Leo job seekers will crack job interviews today. Businessmen will be happy to sign new business deals today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may be tempted to invest more today but remember that today is not auspicious to make large-scale investments. There are indications that you can recover your old dues and may win disputes related to land ownership. Avoid large-scale decisions about stock and speculative business. Today is also not good to lend a large amount to a friend. You will also find success in property and gold. Those who have an intention to buy a vehicle must consider the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. Some females have respiratory issues while children will develop viral fever, sore throat, or stomach ache today. Do not take junk food or aerated beverages. Instead opt for a healthy diet where your meal is packed with protein, minerals, and vitamins.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

