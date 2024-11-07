Menu Explore
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 07, 2024 advices planning a family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 07, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 07, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Married females may also be serious about expanding the family.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in turbulent hours

Feel the warmth of love in the relationship. Take up new tasks at work that test your mettle. Financially you are good and health is also positive today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: There will be splendid moments in love.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: There will be splendid moments in love.

There will be splendid moments in love. You will also take up new roles at the office to deliver the best results. Your financial status is good today and no major health issue will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Consider proposing to the crush today as the romantic stars are positive and the responsive will also be the same. You will be fortunate to even consider and fix the marriage. Those who had objections from the family will see the hurdles getting removed. Office romance is not a good idea as it will compromise your productivity and family life. Value the relationship and provide personal space to the partner. Married females may also be serious about expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Put in effort to take up new tasks and your management will look for new solutions which you will succeed in giving at team meetings. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. Team managers or team leaders should have alternative plans in case a project goes haywire. Perform outstandingly as the management expects you to give fabulous outputs. If you are in business, support from the government will be the key to expanding your turf. Keep the officials happy before you make any crucial expansion plan.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there and it is crucial you maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Take a positive approach in terms of money and look for smart investment options’ including stock, trade, and speculative business. A fortunate native will inherit an ancestral property and this will add to the wealth. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. Today is also good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Though you are good in health, some natives may complain about sleep issues. Yoga and meditation are good options for mental health. Females will have complaints related to skin allergies and children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues today. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

