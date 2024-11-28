Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts robust health

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not give up on challenges The relationship demands time and ensure you give it. Be careful about office politics today. There is wealth in your life & you will also be healthy. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Be careful about office politics today.

Stay happy in the relationship and give up egos. Be cool even while having professional pressure. While you will be wealthy today, health will also be at your side. Avoid junk food that may impact the body.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships may go wrong and the lovers may lose mutual interest. This means it is time to go separately. However, today some Libras will also recognize true love. Do not test the patience of your partner and avoid arguments today. Some Libra females will have a confused state today when it comes to relationships. Married Libras must keep a distance from ex-lovers while an outsider may also start dictating things in the love affair can create chaos.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your success in professional life will make you stronger at the organization. Shun office politics and pay more attention to the jobs assigned. Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day but do not give up your morals for petty gains. Government officials can expect a change in location today. Those who are into creative jobs including arts, music, literature, movies, and paintings will see more opportunities to display their talent. Some students will clear the interview for their first job.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite the prosperity, you need to curb the expenditure. Avoid large-scale investments as this can be risky. However, you may invest in mutual funds. Some Libras will develop monetary issues with friends so it is crucial to have a smart approach to donations. Businessmen will require spending for trade expansions and partnerships will help in this.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor complications may exist and you should be careful about your lifestyle. Seniors should be careful while lifting objects today. There can also be trouble related to breathing and it is good to consult a doctor. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)