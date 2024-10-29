Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts achieving targets
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major professional challenge will come up today.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Every challenge is an opportunity for you
Expect minor friction in the love life. However, things will be settled sooner. Be positive while you handle professional issues. Wealth is positive today.
Overcome the troubles in the love life and take steps to spend more time together. You will be productive at the office. Pay more attention to expenditure and health today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be sensible while handling love-related problems and always be mature in attitude. Some Libra females may fall into traps laid by friends or relatives, which may impact their romantic relationships. You may also plan a romantic trip where crucial decisions can be made. Some lovers may not be able to give productive time to their partner as this can cause rifts. You will find a new partner today and the relationship will go strong in the future. Propose today with confidence and it will be accepted.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
No major professional challenge will come up today. This will help you meet the targets. Copywriters, designers, interior designers, and automobile mechanics will be able to meet up with the expectations of clients. Traders may have likening issues which will be resolved in a day or two. Give exceptional ideas at team meetings and your seniors will recognize the potential. Businessmen will get funds from abroad which will help in expansion to new locations.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Old investments will shower in good returns. You will repay the loan and you will also resolve all the problems of the past. Some Libras will find success in shares and speculative business. You may sell off a property or even inherit a family property. Today is also good to buy a new property. Businessmen handling finance, construction, and transport business will see good returns today.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Working extra hours can affect your physical health and you need to be careful about your lifestyle. Have a good sleep and also take care of your diet. Some seniors will develop breathing issues while females may complain about gynecological troubles today. You may also pick the day to quit alcohol and tobacco.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
