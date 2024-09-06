Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 06, 2024 predicts new roles at work

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a cool attitude Be composed in the love affair and this will help in settling issues. Stick to a disciple professional life and avoid office politics for positive things. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2024: Take up new roles at work today to prove your potential.

Take up new roles at work today to prove your potential. Your commitment to the love affair will help settle issues amicably. There will be good money and health will give no troubles.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will see minor friction in the first art of the day. However, your diplomatic attitude will help in settling them before things go out of control. Some male Libras will lose their temper and this may lead to chaos in life. Stay calm and handle troubles with a positive attitude. Married Libras should avoid office romance and must also be loyal to their partner. Those who are single will be happy to meet someone special in the first part of the day. Express the feeling to get a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who are in creative sectors will see more opportunities today. Despite minor hiccups due to uninvited interferences from some co-workers, you will be able to present innovative ideas at meetings. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and accept an interview call by the second half of the day. Avoid arguments today and do not fall into the trap of official politics. Some students will also go abroad for foreign studies.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and this will permit you to make monetary decisions. Some fortunate natives will inherit a family property that will enhance their prosperity. Those who are keen on investments can consider the stock market and speculative business today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stomach aches, viral fever, or oral health issues will also be common today. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Those who are diabetic must also be careful about their diet. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with friends with a positive attitude.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)