Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024 predicts new tasks ahead

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 17, 2024 01:18 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for September 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, you will see bright moments in romance.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say yes to challenges today

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024. Open communication is crucial and you both need to sit together.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024. Open communication is crucial and you both need to sit together.

A happy relationship along with productivity at the office is the takeaway of the day. Financial prosperity permits smart investment decisions including the stock.

Today, you will see bright moments in romance. Despite minor challenges, you will succeed in meeting your professional goals. The financial status permits smart investment decisions. Health is also positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your partner will be supportive and caring. Though you share a good rapport with the lover, you need to know that today is not a good time to start a new family. Wait for a day or two to get things more clear. Open communication is crucial and you both need to sit together. Some relationships will turn into marriages today. It is crucial to give personal space and freedom to the lover. Singe Libra females will be the center of attraction at an event and will also receive multiple proposals.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will be happy to get a raise at the office. New responsibilities will seem hectic but will also give opportunities to learn new things. Avoid gossip at the office and focus on performance. Be cordial in the team and show the willingness to take up new tasks. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Job seekers can be optimistic as they may find a good job today. Students will clear the examination.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. There will be relief from financial disputes over property. You can also go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or purchase electronic appliances. You are good to financially help a friend or relative. Do not get into financial disputes with siblings as this can lead to turbulence in life. Businessmen will successfully raise funds to take the trade to new locations. You will also clear all pending dues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Females may complain about migraine today. There can also be issues related to skin, teeth, or bones. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase. Some children may also develop bruises and cuts while playing. You should not skip medicines today. Those who are diabetic must have control over their diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
