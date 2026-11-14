Libra Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: Friendly neighbourhood encounters may bring warmth to your day

Home and the neighbourhood will bring welcome conversations today as your relations with neighbours strengthen. You might join a celebration at a neighbour’s house, giving an otherwise demanding day a cheerful interruption. A chance meeting may also develop into a new friendship. Familiar surroundings will feel more sociable, and you will find it easier to start a conversation that you have been putting off. The Moon in Sagittarius in your third house all day brings initiative, helping short trips and calls go well. An exchange with a sibling will give an everyday matter fresh momentum. Work will still occupy your thoughts, but contact with people nearby will bring warmth into the day. You will feel drawn towards company even while your duties continue to demand attention.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
An old friend might show up, opening the way for an easy conversation and familiar affection. You will enjoy the feeling of reconnecting with someone with whom you share a history. New friendships will have a different appeal, with ordinary neighbourhood contact offering a possible beginning. Venus in Virgo, your twelfth house, brings affection and a desire for private comfort, alongside an interest in pleasure-spending. You will want a quieter exchange with someone close after the social activity around home. For couples, personal attention will matter during shared time. A conversation away from other demands will feel especially welcome, and your mood will soften when there is room to speak at your own pace.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Hard work is likely to bring mental tension, particularly when a task stays on your mind even after you have stopped working on it. Even so, the day favors taking initiative through a direct call or a clear question. Jupiter in Leo, your eleventh house, favors income and networks, helping a goal move forward through friends or contacts. Support from your wider circle is likely to make an existing aim feel more achievable. Students will feel the competing pull of study and activity close to home. Returning to a familiar subject will require effort when conversation seems more inviting. At work, communication offers a useful route through a demanding stretch. One purposeful exchange is likely to help an unfinished task move forward.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Income prospects look favorable through contacts, with an established goal receiving useful support. A financial conversation will turn your attention towards what you hope to achieve over time. At the same time, spending on comfort will appeal more strongly when work feels tiring. An invitation nearby may also bring a spending choice into view. The day favors keeping pleasure purchases within a limit you already find comfortable. You will notice the difference between the satisfaction of making progress towards a goal and the immediate appeal of buying something pleasant. Both will occupy your thoughts, especially as the working day becomes more demanding.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Restlessness is likely to accompany your workload, and switching off may take longer than usual. The warning is to take care while driving and avoid eating out today. Home-prepared food and an unhurried journey will suit the day. Your mood will respond warmly to friendly contact, while your energy is likely to favor a quieter finish. Once the calls and conversations settle, time at home will feel appealing. You will become more aware of how much attention unfinished work has been taking, particularly when you finally sit down to rest.
Tip for the Day: Leave breathing space between demanding work and the company waiting close to home.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More