Libra Horoscope Today, November 15, 2026: Domestic harmony and supportive conversations may bring peace

A peaceful family evening will round off a happy day. Home will feel welcoming, and domestic matters will bring satisfaction. The Moon in Capricorn in your fourth house all day brings domestic comfort into focus, with your mother and family life drawing your attention. You will enjoy being involved in ordinary household conversations and will feel more settled in familiar surroundings. The Sun in Libra, your first house, is debilitated and puts authority and self-respect in focus. You will be conscious of how you are addressed, especially by someone senior, even while the prevailing mood remains warm. A conversation at home will give you something pleasant to return to in your thoughts as the day unfolds.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will offer full support, and that backing will be one of the day's strongest comforts. A conversation about something that matters to you will leave you feeling understood. Married life will have an easy domestic rhythm, with companionship making familiar routines feel pleasant. You will feel comfortable bringing a personal concern into the open. Family peace will also give affection more room to show itself through everyday exchanges. Time together at home will carry particular warmth, and you will enjoy the feeling that your partner is on your side. The evening will be emotionally satisfying even when the conversation stays simple. Sharing your thoughts will feel easy in this supportive atmosphere.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Students may struggle to maintain their concentration, especially when a new interest becomes more appealing than the subject already open in front of them. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, stirs sudden curiosity and restlessness around learning and creative interests. A fresh idea will feel absorbing, but sustained study is likely to demand more effort. Watch the urge to keep changing subjects before finishing the current task. At work, your sense of dignity will be prominent in dealings with a senior. You will care about being heard fairly, and your own manner of presenting an idea will occupy your thoughts. Creative work is likely to feel more engaging than repetitive preparation. The prospect of trying an unfamiliar approach will catch your interest, while revision may feel slower than usual.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Money could come from an unexpected or private source, giving you a welcome possibility to consider. Property investments may also bring profit today. These possibilities will make financial conversations feel encouraging, especially where they touch on the family's comfort. Household security will be closely connected with how you think about money. You will be drawn to the reassurance that a sound financial position represents for the people at home. Discussion of a possible gain will hold your attention, and you will want to understand how it fits into your household plans. Your interest in property will center on its potential return as well as the sense of stability associated with owning a place.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Happiness and domestic peace will give the day a reassuring emotional base. You will feel more at ease when there is space to settle into your own surroundings. Your attention will return to the people and routines that make home feel dependable. A quiet interval there is likely to feel restorative after a conversation in which you have been conscious of your standing. The evening will bring a stronger wish for comfort and familiar company. Your sense of well-being will come chiefly from feeling supported and able to relax.
Tip for the Day: Keep one study task in view before following an interesting new idea.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More