You may decide that a household matter deserves your attention today, with your mother's support likely to strengthen your confidence. The day is favorable for moving ahead with a property purchase already under consideration, and buying electronics for your home is auspicious. A proposed improvement may seem worth discussing, particularly if it promises greater everyday comfort. Home decoration or an extension is also possible. With the Moon beginning the day in Capricorn in your fourth house, domestic comfort and your mother will occupy your thoughts. Later in the afternoon, it moves into Aquarius in your fifth house, bringing a lighter mood and greater interest in children or a pleasant outing. You may plan a movie or picnic, and an invitation to a family function is also possible. The day offers opportunities to enjoy yourself alongside important household decisions.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will remain smooth, making domestic conversations easier and more enjoyable. A discussion about the house may feel like a shared decision, and you will appreciate having common interests to focus on. Your mother's approval will matter to you, adding warmth to the family atmosphere. Venus in Virgo, your twelfth house, moving direct and debilitated, brings affection and a desire for private comfort into focus, along with a tendency towards pleasure-related spending. You will appreciate spending quality time together in familiar surroundings. Later, children or a shared entertainment plan may attract your attention, allowing the evening to feel less occupied by household decisions. If you attend a function, it could offer another opportunity to enjoy each other's company.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Persistent effort is likely to pay off today, especially if an irregular routine has been slowing your progress. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is strong and favours organizing daily responsibilities while handling competition calmly. A familiar assignment may respond well to sustained attention, and you will feel more willing to stay focused once you get started. At work, the day favours dependable follow-through on existing responsibilities. Students may find the later part of the day more suitable for creative and enjoyable learning. A subject connected to an existing interest could feel particularly engaging. Creative work may also become easier to approach as your attention gradually shifts away from household concerns.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Your spending may increase today, with household needs and personal comfort taking a larger share of your attention. Property-related plans are favorable, and purchasing electronics for your home is auspicious. Expenses related to decoration or an extension are also possible, while an outing may add to your overall spending. Be mindful of the combined cost of several appealing purchases. The desire to make everyday life more comfortable may make even small expenses seem worthwhile. Financial discussions will likely focus on the household's future plans and requirements. Set a clear spending limit for your home improvement and entertainment plans to avoid unnecessary expenses.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Domestic comfort will play an important role in your overall well-being today. Familiar surroundings may help you feel relaxed, while spending time with family could bring emotional comfort. The afternoon may increase your interest in recreation, with a movie or picnic offering a pleasant change of scenery if plans work out. You will prefer activities that fit naturally into your schedule. Even after an outing, a peaceful family evening will remain appealing. Your mood may improve as your attention shifts towards creative interests and enjoyable experiences.
Tip for the Day: Set a spending limit before choosing comforts for your home today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More