Business owners can go ahead with a major decision today. You will feel ready to give a question your full attention, and the day favors a considered step at work. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, stirs appetite for fresh ideas and makes a creative possibility unusually absorbing. A calculated risk within your work deserves consideration, especially where you already understand the task. Watch the urge to replace a sound decision simply because another idea looks exciting. Your mood will grow lighter as the day finds its rhythm, leaving room for personal interests alongside the working routine. There will be pleasure in having something enjoyable to think about after work.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Lovers will have a lucky, positive day, with conversation coming easily and time together feeling rewarding. A meeting or an ordinary exchange will carry warmth, and you will be more willing to show your interest plainly. The Moon in Aquarius in your fifth house all day brings a lighter, creative mood and time for children or a pleasant outing. Family life will benefit from your willingness to join in. A child's interests will hold your attention, and sharing an enjoyable activity will feel like a welcome part of the day. Affection will have a playful quality that makes familiar company particularly appealing.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Students will concentrate well, making this a useful day for sitting down with material that deserves sustained attention. Mercury in Libra, your first house, gives your explanations clarity and supports messages, business discussions and study. You will find it easier to put a thought into words, whether you are answering a question or explaining your position. Employees will have a normal working day, with little change in the usual pattern. Familiar duties will occupy their proper place, and the routine will feel manageable. Business owners have greater scope for a significant decision. The day favors using an original idea where it has a clear application, while students will enjoy the satisfaction of staying engaged with their subject.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Financial attention will centre on choices you can understand and influence through your own work. For business owners, a major decision can receive serious consideration, with room to examine what the business genuinely needs next. Your appetite for an opportunity will be strong, but there is no separate promise of a sudden windfall. Employees are likely to find that money matters follow their familiar course, in keeping with an otherwise ordinary working day. A pleasant outing or time spent on a personal interest will also enter your thinking. One deliberate look at the available amount will help you settle what feels comfortable to spend today.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Good health and higher energy are indicated, giving you more enthusiasm for both duties and recreation. You are likely to feel more willing to get involved in the day, especially when a task allows some imagination. The lighter emotional atmosphere will make your free time feel useful in its own way. An enjoyable activity with children or a pleasant outing will fit this mood well. Your attention will move readily between mental work and something personally satisfying. By the end of the day, you will appreciate having made room for enjoyment alongside the usual responsibilities. Keep one comfortable stretch of time free for an activity you genuinely like.
Tip for the Day: Give your strongest idea a clear purpose before making your next move.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More