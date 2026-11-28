Libra (Sep 24- Oct 22)
Daily Prediction says,
A senior will recognize your contribution and offer support today. A task that puts you in front of others is likely to showcase your abilities, even if your personal mood feels less settled. The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your ninth house, encouraging learning through a teacher, an elder or a journey. It then moves early in the morning into Cancer in your tenth house, helping your work gain recognition and public-facing responsibilities go smoothly. You may notice a contrast between being appreciated professionally and having your expectations tested at home. Both experiences can shape the day, but professional encouragement will remain a genuine bright spot.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will be happy and content, bringing a reassuring atmosphere to the household. An ordinary conversation over a meal may feel more comfortable because your relationship has a steady rhythm. However, your children's behavior could leave you dissatisfied. Something about their response or approach to a responsibility may fall short of your expectations. This feeling will coexist with the happiness you experience in your partner's company. You will want a calmer family atmosphere, and companionship may matter more than planning an elaborate evening. Having someone close with whom you can speak openly about your day will bring satisfaction.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Students are likely to make slow progress, even though their interest in learning will remain strong. Understanding a subject and producing an answer quickly may feel like two separate challenges today. A teacher's explanation could provide useful direction, but completing the next portion of your studies is likely to require patience. At work, recognition from superiors is indicated, and support may be available for the responsibilities already in your hands. Business owners will plan expansion and consider how their existing activities can grow. The planning itself will be important, as completing an expansion is a bigger undertaking. You will feel more confident when discussing work you know thoroughly. Public dealings are also favored, making this a useful day to represent your work or explain your business offerings to people seeking clear information.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Additional income from another source is possible, bringing an encouraging shift in your financial outlook, although the amount and timing remain uncertain. Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, brings detachment from gains and social approval, making you less interested in comparing your earnings with those of others. The Sun in Scorpio, your second house, brings authority and self-respect into family discussions about money. You will want your financial contribution to be acknowledged fairly. Business expansion may also bring questions about available funds into focus, encouraging you to consider what your existing business can support.
Libra Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Additional income from another source is possible, bringing an encouraging shift in your financial outlook, although the amount and timing remain uncertain. Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, brings detachment from gains and social approval, making you less interested in comparing your earnings with those of others. The Sun in Scorpio, your second house, brings authority and self-respect into family discussions about money. You will want your financial contribution to be acknowledged fairly. Business expansion may also bring questions about available funds into focus, encouraging you to consider what your existing business can support.
Libra Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your child's health is the day's main concern, so give any health-related issue timely attention. Disappointment over their behavior will remain separate from the care they need, and you may feel this distinction more strongly as the household settles down. For your own well-being, the contrast between a successful working day and a demanding family moment could influence your mood. You will appreciate some quiet time after managing other people's expectations. A simple evening routine may help you unwind after a day of being visible and responsible.
Tip for the Day: Accept professional appreciation graciously, and give your family your patient attention tonight.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com