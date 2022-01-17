Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 17, 2022

Aries: Sometimes it is hard to hang out with your loved one free from any responsibility. On such days, plan for a later time and make it special and memorable. Singles should look at new ideas to propose someone to marry you. Try some innovative ways to woo the one you admire. Married couples need to be cautious of any unwanted disputes.

Taurus: It is time you give attention to the one you love. You need to realise that for this relationship to flourish, you cannot expect it to happen by magic. Be honest and truthful about your intentions, first to yourself, and then to your partner. Married lovers need to give uncanny surprises to their partner to make their day.

Gemini: Use the day to come up with ideas that can be truly romantic. Ask friends for their opinions or consult someone you trust. Surprise your loved one with your sincere efforts. Those of you married need to give extra attention to their partner and make them feel wanted. Plan a lavish outing together and convey your feelings.

Cancer: The time is right to get out and face what is bothering you. Meet your partner and discuss the reasons why things are not working right. It will improve the situation and will create a deeper and stronger bond between the two of you. Married couples can be occupied with their professional commitments but give time to each other as and when possible.

Leo: You need to find ways to relate with someone whom you have chance of knowing better. A little bit of romance can go a long way to explore what’s in store. It doesn’t have to be an expensive gift or a big event. Plan something simple and find a chance to know your friend or partner better. A little surprise can do the trick.

Virgo: You may feel like a social butterfly today as your stars encourage you to go out and party or attend social events. Whether you are in a long-term relation or looking for one, you will attract people due to your charming personality. Some of them will become good friends which will add value to your life in future.

Libra: Your romantic life is on the verge of blossoming. You may want to share some good news to your partner and they will be much supportive to your feelings. You may also share a secret which will interest your beloved. There will be smiles all around and happiness will take centerstage in the relationship. Enjoy the bliss.

Scorpio: You may not have time today to focus on your connection since you will be pre-occupied with other responsibilities. Still, try to take some time off and focus on your loved one and be there for them when they require your support. It is a good day for married natives to share what they feel about each other.

Sagittarius: Happiness abound in your love life today. Slowly and steadily, you are improving your bonding with your partner. Emotionally, you will get closer to each other. Singles will find people attracted to them due to their sympathetic nature. If you are in love, then take the plunge and express your emotions.

Capricorn: if you have been struggling with an intimate situation, try to mull it over as you go about your routine today. You’d be surprised what clarity you can gain while engaging in some other meditative activity. Singles will be at their charming best and will attract people with their effective communication skills.

Aquarius: Be cautious as you may be inclined to explore relationships which are outside of your purview. Think twice before embarking on something that might bring you only trouble and heartache in the future. Married couples need to resist the temptation for an extramarital bond. Focus on your partner and cement the relationship.

Pisces: The day will bring emotional emphasis and intuitive clarity in your love life. Whether you're single or already taken, chances are that you're in the midst of contemplating whether a particular connection is worth fighting for. Don't be surprised if you suddenly find your emotions triggered than usual.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779