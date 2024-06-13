Mercury Transit in Gemini 2024: Career and job predictions on this transit day

Mercury will finish transit in Taurus on June 14 at 11:05 pm and move into its sign, Gemini. It will stay in Gemini until June 29 at 12:26 pm, after which it will enter Cancer. Let's read how Mercury's time in Gemini will affect each zodiac sign. Mercury Transit in Gemini 2024 predictions for each zodiac sign.

Also Read Weekly Panchang from June 14-20, 2024: Sun Transit Gemini, Ganga Dussehra Auspicious Muhuratas

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Mercury's transit in the third house will boost your energy, social status, and prestige. You will experience spiritual progress and a harmonious family atmosphere with the possible arrival of a new guest. This is an auspicious period for starting new endeavours, and students or those appearing in competitions will find success. Efforts in securing jobs or services in foreign companies will be fruitful. Interaction with younger family members will increase, enhancing familial bonds.

Also Read Venus Transit Gemini 2024: Love and Career Insights for Every Zodiac Sign

While transiting the second house, Mercury will strengthen your financial situation, possibly with sudden gains. However, health issues, especially skin-related, could arise, so take precautions. Be wary of workplace conspiracies and resolve disputes outside the court. This is a favourable time for purchasing property or vehicles. Your eloquence will help you navigate difficult situations, and there are significant profit opportunities in the stock market or trading.

Mercury's transit through Gemini will enhance your respect, honour, and social responsibilities. This is an ideal time for applying for government services. Marriage prospects look promising, and responsibilities towards children will be fulfilled. Newly married couples may expect news of childbirth. Keep your plans confidential to avoid unnecessary complications. Social status will rise, and you will receive praise in your endeavours.

Also Read Gemini Season 2024: Find the positive and negative changes for your zodiac

Also Read Gemini Season 2024: Here's why stars are aligned in favour of these zodiacs

This period will bring unexpected ups and downs, requiring hard work. Financial gains might be limited, but persistence is key as this phase will be short-lived. Travel will be frequent, and high expenses may lead to financial strain. Hidden enemies might surface, so avoid lending large sums of money. Financial prudence is advised to prevent losses.

Mercury's influence in the eleventh house promises overall positivity. It's a favourable time for signing big contracts or starting new businesses. Government-related tasks will be completed, and new tender applications will be successful. Support from elder siblings and fulfilment of children's responsibilities are likely. Newly married couples may expect childbirth, adding joy to the family.

Mercury's transit in the tenth house brings success in work and business. Your social status and prestige will rise. It's an auspicious period for political ambitions. Your decisions and efforts will be well-received, and property investments will be favourable. There may be increased spending on luxury items, reflecting your enhanced financial status.

Mercury's influence in the ninth house will bring health benefits, job promotions, and increased respect. Efforts for foreign services or citizenship will succeed. Visa applications for other countries will be favourable, with support from top leadership. Interest in religion and spirituality will grow, and you'll engage in helping the needy.

Mercury's transit in the eighth house brings mixed results. Health will generally be good, but expect some ups and downs. Family discord and mental unrest might arise, so be cautious. Avoid medication reactions and resolve disputes amicably. Be wary of conspiracies and thoroughly review contracts before signing.

Mercury's transit in the seventh house benefits health, successful marriage talks, and completion of pending government tasks. Joint business ventures will be profitable, and job changes or new tenders will be favourable. Responsibilities towards children will be fulfilled, making this a favourable period for students.

Mercury's transit in the sixth house brings challenges with ups and downs. Excessive travel and running around will cause fatigue. Unpleasant news from foreign contacts may arise. Protect belongings from theft and avoid excessive bank loans. Students and those in competitive exams need to work harder for good results.

Mercury's influence in the fifth house brings favourable conditions for starting new work or changing jobs. Social status and prestige will increase, with the potential for sudden financial gains. Responsibilities towards children will be fulfilled, and newly married couples may expect childbirth. Love relationships will deepen, and love marriages will find support.

Mercury's transit in the fourth house will be beneficial in resolving property matters and favouring vehicle purchases. Government-related tasks will be completed successfully. The family atmosphere will be pleasant, and marriage discussions will be fruitful. Full support from the government is likely, and competitive participation will be favourable.

(Disclaimer: This content is not a substitute for professional advice or guidance. Viewers discretion is advised).