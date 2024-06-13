Weekly Panchang from June 14-20, 2024: Sun Transit Gemini, Ganga Dussehra Auspicious Muhuratas

This week marks a significant shift as Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and expansion, moves into Rohini Nakshatra, known for its nurturing and artistic energy. Sun will be transiting the Gemini sign, enhancing communication and intellectual pursuits. Mars, the planet of action and courage, enters Bharani Nakshatra, a time for new beginnings and transformation. We also observe Ganga Dussehra, a day dedicated to the holy river Ganges, and Mithuna Sankranti, marking the Sun's transition into Gemini. These auspicious occasions are ideal for spiritual practices and connecting with nature. Additionally, the week presents favourable muhurats (auspicious timings) for purchasing property and vehicles. If you've been considering these investments, this may be the perfect time to take action. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 20, Thursday (05:24 AM to 06:10 PM).

Auspicious muhurta is available this week on June 16, Sunday (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 17), June 17, Monday (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 18), June 19, Wednesday (05:23 PM to 05:24 AM, Jun 20) and June 20, Thursday (05:24 AM to 07:49 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter enters Rohini Nakshatra on 13 June (Thursday) at 06:27 AM

Mercury transits Gemini on June 14 (Friday) at 11:09 PM

Sun transits Gemini sign on June 15 (Saturday) at 12:37 AM

Mercury and Venus planetary war on June 17 (Monday) at 04:18 AM

Mercury enters Ardra Nakshatra on June 18 (Tuesday) at 12:12 AM

Venus enters Ardra Nakshatra on June 18 (Tuesday) at 04:51 AM

Mars enters Bharani Nakshatra on June 19 (Wednesday) at 03:13 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Dhumavati Jayanti (June 14, Friday): Dhumavati Jayanti is the birthday of the goddess Dhumavati, which embodies change through hardship. People celebrate her on this day to seek her knowledge and protection blessings. Some rituals include fasting, chanting, praying, seeking her blessings for protection from the evils, and attaining spiritual progress. It is a day of reflection and worship.

Dhumavati Jayanti is the birthday of the goddess Dhumavati, which embodies change through hardship. People celebrate her on this day to seek her knowledge and protection blessings. Some rituals include fasting, chanting, praying, seeking her blessings for protection from the evils, and attaining spiritual progress. It is a day of reflection and worship. Mahesh Navami (June 15, Saturday): The Mahesh Navami festival is celebrated by the Maheshwari people and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The believers partake in activities such as fellowshipping, praying, and other religious activities. It is the day that celebrates the union of gods and goddesses, which is an emblem of wealth, love and fidelity.

Mithuna Sankranti (June 15, Saturday): Mithuna Sankranti is the beginning of the third solar month and is celebrated when the Sun moves to Gemini. Observed on the 15th of June, 2024, it is dedicated to spiritual and religious activities, prayers, and charity with an aim to pray for success and prosperity.

Ganga Dussehra (June 16, Sunday): This is the day when the river Ganga descends on earth from the heavens. Said to occur in June, devotees offer prayers and immerse themselves in water, which is considered to cleanse sins. This festival reflects spiritual purification, faith, and the sacredness of Ganga in Indian culture and religion.

Gayatri Jayanti (June 17, Monday): Gayatri Jayanti commemorates the birth of Goddess Gayatri, who is considered the goddess of wisdom and purity. It is celebrated on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month to mark the importance of the Gayatri Mantra.

Nirjala Ekadashi (June 18, Tuesday): Nirjala Ekadashi is considered one of the most important Ekadashi in the Hindu calendar, fasted with utmost dedication and even abstaining from water. People fast and do not take even water as a way of seeking the blessings of the Lord. Observed in June, this day is a day of fasting and purification, a day of redemption from sins and of spiritual growth.

Ramalakshmana Dwadashi (June 18, Tuesday): Ramalakshmana Dwadashi is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Rama and his brother Lakshmana. It is observed on the twelfth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. During this festival, devotees offer prayers to the deities for strength and courage and also seek their blessings for unity, which signifies brotherly love and devotion.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 14: 10:37 AM to 12:22 PM

June 15: 08:52 AM to 10:37 AM

08:52 AM to 10:37 AM June 16: 05:36 PM to 07:21 PM

05:36 PM to 07:21 PM June 17: 07:08 AM to 08:53 AM

07:08 AM to 08:53 AM June 18: 03:52 PM to 05:37 PM

June 19: 12:23 PM to 02:07 PM

June 20: 02:08 PM to 03:52 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

