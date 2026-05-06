With all the buzz around Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal of Michael Jackson, MJ has regained immense popularity posthumously, 17 years after his death. Following the excitement around his biopic, his tracks have been dominating several streaming platforms, and he has been ranked the world’s number one music artist by Kworb as of May 2026. Which Michael Jackson song are you, based on your zodiac sign? (Instagram)

Though the legendary icon is no longer physically present, his music remains timeless. His songs continue to live on, reminding us that true art never fades.

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MJ’s songs capture so many different moods and personalities. And it will be fun to see which popular Michael Jackson song feels the most like you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries Beat It You don’t like backing down, and you would rather face things head-on than avoid them. This song matches your ‘let’s deal with it now’ attitude. You have got that natural fire where people either admire you or get a little intimidated.

Taurus Rock with You You enjoy comfort, good vibes, and taking things slow. This song feels like your ideal night: chill, smooth, and a little romantic. You are loyal and steady, and once you are in something, you are all in.

Gemini Black or White You are always thinking, talking, and switching perspectives. This song fits your open-minded and curious nature. You like learning new things and can easily connect with people from all walks of life.

Cancer You Are Not Alone You feel things deeply and care a lot about your close people. This song matches your soft and emotional side. You are the one people turn to when they need comfort or someone who truly listens.

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Leo Billie Jean You naturally stand out without even trying. This song has that iconic, attention-grabbing energy just like you. You enjoy being appreciated, but you also work hard to earn that spotlight.

Virgo Man in the Mirror You think deeply about your actions and always want to improve. This song fits your habit of self-reflection. You notice small details others miss and quietly try to make things better.

Libra The Way You Make Me Feel You love balance, beauty, and good connections with people. This song captures your flirty and charming vibe. You enjoy making others feel good, and you usually know just what to say.

Scorpio Dirty Diana You have a strong presence that people just cannot ignore. This song matches your intense and mysterious energy. You don’t open up easily, but when you do, it’s real and powerful.

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Sagittarius Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ You are full of energy and always ready for something new. This song fits your fun and restless spirit. You don’t like feeling stuck; you need freedom and excitement in life.

Capricorn They Don’t Care About Us You are serious about your goals and don’t give up easily. This song reflects your strong, determined mindset. Even if things are tough, you keep pushing forward and prove people wrong.

Aquarius Earth Song You think about bigger things like people, society, and the world. This song aligns with your thoughtful, unique mindset. You like being different and standing up for what you believe in.

Pisces Human Nature You are dreamy and often lost in your own thoughts. This song reflects your emotional and imaginative side. You feel deeply and sometimes understand things others don’t even notice.

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Disclaimer: This article is meant for entertainment purposes only and is based on general zodiac traits. The song matches are just for fun and may not reflect your actual personality or preferences.