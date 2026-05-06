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    Which Michael Jackson song are you, based on your zodiac sign

    MJ’s songs capture so many different moods and personalities. Let's see which popular Michael Jackson song feels the most like you, based on your zodiac sign.

    Updated on: May 06, 2026 7:19 PM IST
    Edited by Kanakanjali Roy
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    With all the buzz around Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal of Michael Jackson, MJ has regained immense popularity posthumously, 17 years after his death. Following the excitement around his biopic, his tracks have been dominating several streaming platforms, and he has been ranked the world’s number one music artist by Kworb as of May 2026.

    Which Michael Jackson song are you, based on your zodiac sign? (Instagram)
    Which Michael Jackson song are you, based on your zodiac sign? (Instagram)

    Though the legendary icon is no longer physically present, his music remains timeless. His songs continue to live on, reminding us that true art never fades.

    ALSO READ: These 5 Chinese zodiac pairs work better than you think

    MJ’s songs capture so many different moods and personalities. And it will be fun to see which popular Michael Jackson song feels the most like you, based on your zodiac sign.

    Aries

    Beat It

    You don’t like backing down, and you would rather face things head-on than avoid them. This song matches your ‘let’s deal with it now’ attitude. You have got that natural fire where people either admire you or get a little intimidated.

    Taurus

    Rock with You

    You enjoy comfort, good vibes, and taking things slow. This song feels like your ideal night: chill, smooth, and a little romantic. You are loyal and steady, and once you are in something, you are all in.

    Gemini

    Black or White

    You are always thinking, talking, and switching perspectives. This song fits your open-minded and curious nature. You like learning new things and can easily connect with people from all walks of life.

    Cancer

    You Are Not Alone

    You feel things deeply and care a lot about your close people. This song matches your soft and emotional side. You are the one people turn to when they need comfort or someone who truly listens.

    ALSO READ: Is your ancestral karma affecting you? An expert explains how you might feel it through these 4 signs

    Leo

    Billie Jean

    You naturally stand out without even trying. This song has that iconic, attention-grabbing energy just like you. You enjoy being appreciated, but you also work hard to earn that spotlight.

    Virgo

    Man in the Mirror

    You think deeply about your actions and always want to improve. This song fits your habit of self-reflection. You notice small details others miss and quietly try to make things better.

    Libra

    The Way You Make Me Feel

    You love balance, beauty, and good connections with people. This song captures your flirty and charming vibe. You enjoy making others feel good, and you usually know just what to say.

    Scorpio

    Dirty Diana

    You have a strong presence that people just cannot ignore. This song matches your intense and mysterious energy. You don’t open up easily, but when you do, it’s real and powerful.

    ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada: An expert reads into Miranda Priestly's silent micro-expressions of authority

    Sagittarius

    Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’

    You are full of energy and always ready for something new. This song fits your fun and restless spirit. You don’t like feeling stuck; you need freedom and excitement in life.

    Capricorn

    They Don’t Care About Us

    You are serious about your goals and don’t give up easily. This song reflects your strong, determined mindset. Even if things are tough, you keep pushing forward and prove people wrong.

    Aquarius

    Earth Song

    You think about bigger things like people, society, and the world. This song aligns with your thoughtful, unique mindset. You like being different and standing up for what you believe in.

    Pisces

    Human Nature

    You are dreamy and often lost in your own thoughts. This song reflects your emotional and imaginative side. You feel deeply and sometimes understand things others don’t even notice.

    ALSO READ: What is your leadership style, based on your zodiac sign

    Disclaimer: This article is meant for entertainment purposes only and is based on general zodiac traits. The song matches are just for fun and may not reflect your actual personality or preferences.

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Which Michael Jackson Song Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

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