Is your ancestral karma affecting you? An expert explains how you might feel it through these 4 signs

Sometimes you experience patterns in your life that feel too deep to be explained by your current situation alone. You may notice reactions, fears, or habits that do not come from anything you have personally lived through. It can feel confusing, like you are responding to something your mind does not fully understand. Is your ancestral karma affecting you? An expert explains how you might feel it (Magnific)

According to Janika Galloway, these patterns are believed to be connected to ancestral experiences that were never fully processed and may have been passed down through generations. You are not overreacting; you are responding to something your body remembers, even if your life did not directly experience it. That is often the part that feels hardest to explain.

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Because otherwise, how do you make sense of this?

You are finally in a relationship that feels safe, but you still find yourself checking for signs that it might fall apart

You go to speak, set a boundary, or say what you truly feel, and your throat tightens as if something is stopping you

You get an opportunity you know you are ready for, but you suddenly shrink, delay action, or start doubting yourself

You wake up already bracing for the day, as if something will go wrong, even when nothing has happened Some experts describe this as ancestral karma, in which unresolved emotional experiences from past generations continue to echo in present behavior. What was not processed in your lineage does not simply disappear. It can be carried forward until someone becomes aware enough to work through it.

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Here are some signs that may suggest ancestral patterns are influencing your current life: