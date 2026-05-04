You may not always notice it, but the energy around you may hinder your growth and well-being more than you think. The people you interact with, the spaces you spend time in, and even what you watch online can shape how you feel. At times, you might start picking up stress, tension, or negativity from around you without realising it. You might be absorbing negative energy without even realizing it; here's how (Pinterest)

According to Janika Galloway, here are eight ways you might be taking in negative energy:

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Through tone, not words No one has to say anything negative. A sharp tone, passive aggression, or tension can instantly shift your nervous system. Your body absorbs the feeling before your mind makes sense of it.

Through eye contact and micro-expressions A look of judgment, jealousy, or disapproval can be enough. You are naturally wired to read faces quickly and internalise what you see.

Through emotional mirroring When someone around you feels anxious, frustrated, or low, your brain mirrors those emotions to connect with them. This is empathy, but without boundaries, it can turn into absorption.

Through physical proximity Being close to someone carrying heavy or tense energy can affect your state of mind. Your body often syncs with what is around you, even if you do not intend to feel that way.

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Through conversations that loop negativity Even if you are listening, repeated complaining or gossip can keep your mind in that space. The feeling can linger long after the conversation ends.

Through digital exposure What you watch matters. Comparison, tension, and stress online can still trigger your nervous system. It does not always distinguish between what is real and what is on a screen.