Adhik Maas is a recurring event in the Hindu lunar calendar that occurs approximately every 32 months. This year, the extra month falls during the Jyeshtha period and will start from 17 May to 15 June 2026. Adhik Maas 2026: Why this extra month is one of the most powerful phases of the year, explains an expert (Pinterest)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, “The Moon-based year is shorter than the Sun-based year, so over time a gap forms. To fix this, an extra month is added, called Adhik Maas. A lunar year is about 354 days, while the solar year is around 365 days. That 10–11 day difference adds up. After roughly 2.5 to 3 years, it becomes large enough to add one full month. This keeps the calendar in sync so that festivals don’t drift across seasons.”

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He further explains, “This isn’t considered a usual month in the calendar. It’s more like a pause, meant for slowing down and thinking things through instead of rushing ahead.”

Why is Adhik Maas 2026 considered powerful? Kumaar explains that what stands out this year is the planetary background.

Saturn is in Pisces, pushing for discipline and correction

Rahu and Ketu are strong in their own nakshatras, which tend to amplify internal patterns quickly

Jupiter, conjunct with Venus initially in Gemini and later in Cancer, curates a new ripple effect, but it supports growth only where things are already aligned All the above-mentioned planetary conjunctions make it one of the most powerful Adhik Maas in the last 100 years.

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What to do in Adhik Maas 2026? 1. Slow down and look inward This is not the month to keep adding more; it is the month to understand what is already happening. Spend time journaling. Write things down instead of carrying them in your head. Meditation does not have to be long. Just sitting quietly for a few minutes daily is enough. Aura cleansing can be as simple as reducing noise, limiting unnecessary interactions, and giving your mind space. The idea is to clear internal clutter. This period supports that.

2. Stay consistent with your Isht, not complicated rituals You do not need elaborate processes here. Just pick your Isht and stay consistent. A small daily prayer, chanting, or even a silent connection works. What matters is repetition, not intensity. With Saturn active, discipline matters more than devotion spikes. Keep it steady. That is enough.

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3. Wear your wrist watch inward, stay aware of the time This sounds small, but it works at a behavioural level. Wear your watch on the right hand and keep the dial facing inward. You start checking the time more consciously. That changes how you respond during the day. You pause slightly before acting. In a month focused on correction, that small pause helps avoid unnecessary mistakes.

4. Donate spiritual books at a Hanuman temple Keep this practical. Pick useful spiritual books and donate them to a Hanuman temple. The idea is not just about donations, but about passing on knowledge. Hanuman energy is associated with focus, strength, and stability. This aligns well with what this period is asking for.

5. Offer water and fruits where it actually helps Donating cold water or fruits to people who need them is simple and effective. Do it without overthinking. This is not symbolic; it is useful. And that is the kind of action that balances this period well.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on traditional beliefs and astrological interpretations, which may vary from person to person and are not scientifically proven. It is meant for general guidance only.