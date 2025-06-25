New Moon in Cancer 2025: Tarot predictions for your sun sign
Cancer New Moon 2025: This lunar moment invites all of us to slow down, listen to our intuition, and reconnect with what feels true.
The New Moon in Cancer rises on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, offering a soft yet powerful emotional reset. Cancer is the sign of home, heart, and healing, and this lunar moment invites all of us to slow down, listen to our intuition, and reconnect with what feels true.
Astrologer and tarot reader MaKayla McRae shares what this New Moon could mean for your zodiac sign through tarot cards.
Aries
Tarot: Four of Cups
You are being called to pause. Although you may be looking far ahead, what you seek may already be within reach.
Focus: Home and emotional roots
Ask yourself: What makes you feel safe? It is okay to soften and stay close to what truly matters.
Taurus
Tarot: The Lovers
This New Moon opens your heart. Deep connections become mirrors, showing you more of yourself.
Focus: Communication and mindset
Be vulnerable and rewrite your story through honesty. Let your voice carry the love inside you.
Gemini
Tarot: King of Swords
This is a time to speak your truth confidently and purposefully.
Focus: Money and self-worth
Know your worth and build a strong foundation. Comfort and pleasure can come from feeling secure.
Cancer
Tarot: The Chariot
This is your fresh start. Embrace your emotions and use them to guide your next chapter.
Focus: Identity and personal rebirth
Let go of old layers. This is your time to rise, gently and powerfully.
Leo
Tarot: The Moon
Your inner world is speaking. Pay attention to your dreams, fears, and feelings, but do not let them overwhelm you.
Focus: Subconscious and closure
Endings bring healing. Give yourself permission to rest and reset.
Virgo
Tarot: Three of Cups
Joy is meant to be shared. Celebrate the beauty of friendship and togetherness.
Focus: Community and vision
The people in your life may shift; make space for deeper and more authentic connections.
Libra
Tarot: Nine of Pentacles
You have come so far. This is a moment to feel proud and enjoy what you have built.
Focus: Career and visibility
Your legacy matters. Lead with grace and not just strategy.
Scorpio
Tarot: Death
A quiet ending brings deep relief. Something is leaving, but what stays will serve your soul.
Focus: Belief and expansion
Let go of what no longer fits. Trust your intuition to guide you forward.
Sagittarius
Tarot: Six of Pentacles
Balance is key. Notice where you give too much or not enough.
Focus: Intimacy and transformation
Open your heart with care. Honest connection requires vulnerability.
Capricorn
Tarot: Ten of Wands
You do not have to carry it all. Lay down the burdens that were never yours to begin with.
Focus: Relationships and mirrors
Show up as you are. Real love asks for honesty, not perfection.
Aquarius
Tarot: Page of Pentacles
A new chapter begins: one of learning, growing, and planting something meaningful.
Focus: Daily rhythm and healing
Take care of your body and your time. Turn routine into self-love.
Pisces
Tarot: Ace of Cups
Something beautiful is beginning: a new love, a creative flow, a deep feeling that defies logic.
Focus: Romance and creativity
Lead with your heart. Let joy, art, and love flow freely through you.
This New Moon in Cancer is not about dramatic changes but about coming home to yourself. Let this lunar energy hold you as you release, reset, and move forward.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
