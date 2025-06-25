The New Moon in Cancer rises on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, offering a soft yet powerful emotional reset. Cancer is the sign of home, heart, and healing, and this lunar moment invites all of us to slow down, listen to our intuition, and reconnect with what feels true. New Moon in Cancer 2025: Tarot predictions for your sun sign(Freepik)

Astrologer and tarot reader MaKayla McRae shares what this New Moon could mean for your zodiac sign through tarot cards.

ALSO READ: Rahu in Aquarius and Ketu in Leo: How this 18-month-long transit may reshape your priorities

Tarot: Four of Cups

You are being called to pause. Although you may be looking far ahead, what you seek may already be within reach.

Focus: Home and emotional roots

Ask yourself: What makes you feel safe? It is okay to soften and stay close to what truly matters.

Tarot: The Lovers

This New Moon opens your heart. Deep connections become mirrors, showing you more of yourself.

Focus: Communication and mindset

Be vulnerable and rewrite your story through honesty. Let your voice carry the love inside you.

Tarot: King of Swords

This is a time to speak your truth confidently and purposefully.

Focus: Money and self-worth

Know your worth and build a strong foundation. Comfort and pleasure can come from feeling secure.

Tarot: The Chariot

This is your fresh start. Embrace your emotions and use them to guide your next chapter.

Focus: Identity and personal rebirth

Let go of old layers. This is your time to rise, gently and powerfully.

Tarot: The Moon

Your inner world is speaking. Pay attention to your dreams, fears, and feelings, but do not let them overwhelm you.

Focus: Subconscious and closure

Endings bring healing. Give yourself permission to rest and reset.

Tarot: Three of Cups

Joy is meant to be shared. Celebrate the beauty of friendship and togetherness.

Focus: Community and vision

The people in your life may shift; make space for deeper and more authentic connections.

Tarot: Nine of Pentacles

You have come so far. This is a moment to feel proud and enjoy what you have built.

Focus: Career and visibility

Your legacy matters. Lead with grace and not just strategy.

Tarot: Death

A quiet ending brings deep relief. Something is leaving, but what stays will serve your soul.

Focus: Belief and expansion

Let go of what no longer fits. Trust your intuition to guide you forward.

Tarot: Six of Pentacles

Balance is key. Notice where you give too much or not enough.

Focus: Intimacy and transformation

Open your heart with care. Honest connection requires vulnerability.

Tarot: Ten of Wands

You do not have to carry it all. Lay down the burdens that were never yours to begin with.

Focus: Relationships and mirrors

Show up as you are. Real love asks for honesty, not perfection.

Tarot: Page of Pentacles

A new chapter begins: one of learning, growing, and planting something meaningful.

Focus: Daily rhythm and healing

Take care of your body and your time. Turn routine into self-love.

Tarot: Ace of Cups

Something beautiful is beginning: a new love, a creative flow, a deep feeling that defies logic.

Focus: Romance and creativity

Lead with your heart. Let joy, art, and love flow freely through you.

ALSO READ: Jupiter in Ardra Nakshatra: What this transformative phase may mean for your rising sign

This New Moon in Cancer is not about dramatic changes but about coming home to yourself. Let this lunar energy hold you as you release, reset, and move forward.