Rahu and Ketu, the shadow planets of Vedic astrology, started a powerful 18-month journey. On 18 May 2025, Rahu shifted into Aquarius, and Ketu moved into Leo, creating a cosmic shift that may push us to rethink what we truly want and where we are headed. Rahu in Aquarius and Ketu in Leo: How this 18-month-long transit may reshape your priorities(Freepik)

This transit will last until 5 December 2026, when Rahu moves through the nakshatras of Purva Bhadrapada, Shatabhisha, and Dhanishtha. Ketu, on the other hand, brings its intense, spiritual energy into the fiery and expressive sign of Leo.

ALSO READ: Jupiter in Ardra Nakshatra: What this transformative phase may mean for your rising sign

Rahu and Ketu are not physical bodies, unlike other planets. They are instead considered shadows of the Moon, but their impact can be just as strong. These shadow planets influence our desires, fears, obsessions, and areas where we seek meaning or detachment. If you are going through a Rahu or Ketu Mahadasha, or if your birth chart strongly connects to these energies, you might feel this transit even more deeply.

Here's what this 18-month-long transit could mean for your rising sign.

Rahu in 11th | Ketu in 5th

You are shifting focus from personal creativity to making a bigger impact. Think networking, collaborating, and dreaming beyond your usual goals. Ketu may make you less interested in attention; use this time to create from the heart, not for applause.

Rahu in 10th | Ketu in 4th

You may feel pulled toward career moves and public achievements, but home and emotional comfort might be slightly off. Let yourself grow beyond what is familiar. You are being called to define success on your terms.

Rahu in 9th | Ketu in 3rd

Your curiosity is leading you toward deeper meaning. You might explore new spiritual paths or educational journeys. You are being nudged to speak less for attention and more from your authentic truth.

Rahu in 8th | Ketu in 2nd

It is a time of emotional and spiritual transformation. Rahu asks you to confront fears or secrets, while Ketu helps you detach from rigid self-worth or money worries. This is about freedom, not loss.

Rahu in 7th | Ketu in 1st

Your relationships are in the spotlight. Some may deepen, others may fall away. In your sign, Ketu asks you to reflect on who you are becoming and how your relationships reflect that growth.

Rahu in 6th | Ketu in 12th

The focus shifts to health, routine, and being of service. At the same time, you are called inward toward solitude and surrender. Learn to serve without losing yourself.

Rahu in 5th | Ketu in 11th

You are being asked to step out of the crowd and be yourself. Whether it is creativity, romance, or children, follow what lights you up. Just do not lose yourself seeking validation.

Rahu in 4th | Ketu in 10th

You might feel like changing your house, car, or career goals. Let go of old ambitions that no longer feel right. Follow what feels safe inside.

Rahu in 3rd | Ketu in 9th

Your voice matters. Share your stories, but make them your truth, not someone else's doctrine. By doing so, you are leaving behind old belief systems and creating your own philosophy.

Rahu in 2nd | Ketu in 8th

You are focused on finances, values, and building something lasting. Ketu detaches you from drama and emotional baggage. It is a good time to stabilize your life and take control of your resources.

Rahu in 1st | Ketu in 7th

You are reinventing yourself. It is about your identity, your choices, your freedom. However, with Ketu in the 7th, relationships may shift or challenge you to grow. You are becoming someone new; let others catch up or fall away.

Rahu in 12th | Ketu in 6th

You are being drawn to rest, reflect, and explore the mystical. This is a time to connect with your dreams and more profound intuition. Traditional work or routine may feel limiting; find a new rhythm that honours your soul.

ALSO READ: Jupiter in Cancer: What this 1 year means for each zodiac sign

Disclaimer: The predictions in this article are based on astrological interpretations. Readers are advised to consult professionals for important decisions. This content is for general interest only.