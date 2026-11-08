The November 2026 New Moon arrives in Scorpio on November 9, bringing opportunities for personal growth, emotional healing and financial planning. While a New Moon usually marks fresh beginnings, this lunar event asks you to slow down and rethink your next move.

New Moon November 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign (Unsplash)

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According to Nebula's astrologers, who shared their insights with HT, this New Moon arrives while Mercury and Venus are retrograde. These planetary movements encourage you to revisit old plans, rethink relationship choices and work on unfinished projects instead of rushing into something new.

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Also Read Venus RetrogradeAn astrologer says Venus retrograde in Scorpio may push you to rethink love, self-worth and boundaries

Scorpio rules shared finances, emotional bonds, personal power and transformation. This makes the November New Moon a good time to review your priorities, release old habits and decide what you want to change before moving forward.

Astrological signficance of New Moon in Scorpio

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{{^usCountry}} The November 9 New Moon encourages you to look beneath the surface and understand what needs attention in your life. Instead of starting several new projects, focus on improving what you have already built. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The November 9 New Moon encourages you to look beneath the surface and understand what needs attention in your life. Instead of starting several new projects, focus on improving what you have already built. {{/usCountry}}

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Mercury retrograde asks you to review communication, plans and important decisions. Meanwhile, Venus retrograde encourages you to rethink love, relationships and personal values.

If you practise manifestation, astrologers suggest waiting a day or two after the New Moon before setting intentions.

Also Read Scorpio New Moon November 2026: 5 things you should avoid during this lunar phase

What the New Moon brings for zodiac signs?

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Aries: Focus on financial stability, shared resources and debt repayment. You can also work on releasing emotional fears and building trust in close relationships.

Taurus: Review your romantic and professional partnerships. Think about whether your commitments offer equal respect, support and understanding.

Gemini: Organise your daily routine and improve your work habits. Set realistic goals that help you manage your time and protect your well-being.

Cancer: Make room for creativity, romance and happiness. Revisit a passion project and spend more time doing activities that bring you joy.

Leo: Focus on home, family and emotional security. You can improve your living space and work towards stronger family relationships.

Virgo: Revisit old ideas, improve your communication skills and explore learning opportunities. Your writing and teaching skills may deserve more attention.

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Libra: Review your finances, income and spending habits. Recognise your skills and look for practical ways to build long-term financial security.

Scorpio: This New Moon encourages personal reinvention. Think about the person you want to become and leave behind habits that no longer support your growth.

Sagittarius: Prioritise rest, emotional healing and mental clarity. Give yourself time away from distractions to understand your feelings.

Capricorn: Focus on friendships, professional connections and teamwork. Reconnect with people who share your long-term goals.

Aquarius: Review your career plans, professional reputation and ambitions. Identify the skills you need to develop to reach your next milestone.

Pisces: Explore learning, travel and new experiences. Revisit plans that can broaden your perspective and help you discover new opportunities.

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Also Read Scorpio New Moon in November 2026: Why astrologers recommend prehnite for manifestation and inner balance

What should you avoid during the November 2026 New Moon?

With Mercury and Venus retrograde, avoid rushing into major decisions, launching important projects without proper planning or making impulsive relationship choices. Instead, use this lunar phase to reflect, repair and reorganise.

The November 9 New Moon in Scorpio reminds you that not every new beginning requires an immediate action.