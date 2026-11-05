The New Moon in Scorpio brings attention to personal transformation, emotional awareness and new beginnings. In astrology, New Moons offer an opportunity to reflect on what you want to change and set intentions for the weeks ahead. Scorpio New Moon in November 2026: Why astrologers recommend prehnite for manifestation and inner balance (Pixabay)

This time, astrologer Judy Tsafir has shared a crystal-focused perspective on the lunar event through an Instagram post. She highlights prehnite, a pale green gemstone that she associates with the heart chakra, the solar plexus and manifestation.

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What does the Scorpio New Moon mean for you? The New Moon occurs on November 9, 2026, at 2:03 am EST (7:03 am UTC). Scorpio is traditionally associated with emotional depth, transformation and personal growth.

With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio and Venus retrograde in Libra, astrologers may interpret this period as an opportunity to revisit conversations, relationships and personal priorities. Mars and Jupiter in Leo add another layer to this astrological picture, encouraging confidence and creative expression.

Rather than rushing into new plans, you can use this lunar phase to reflect on what matters most to you.

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What is prehnite and why is it linked to manifestation? In her Instagram post, Tsafir describes prehnite as a stone that connects the heart and solar plexus chakras.

In crystal traditions, green represents the heart chakra, while yellow relates to the solar plexus. These associations make prehnite a popular choice among people who explore crystals for spiritual practices.

How does prehnite connect the heart and solar plexus? The heart chakra is traditionally linked to love, compassion and emotional connection. The solar plexus chakra represents confidence, personal power and will.

The astrologer believes prehnite brings these two ideas together. According to her interpretation, the stone can support intentions that come from genuine feelings and encourage you to take action towards them.

However, crystal energies and their effects on manifestation have not been established by scientific research. You can explore these ideas as part of a personal spiritual practice.

How can you use prehnite during the November New Moon? If you enjoy working with crystals, you can include prehnite in a simple New Moon ritual.

Hold the crystal while writing down your intentions.

Reflect on what you genuinely want to invite into your life.

Identify one practical step you can take towards each intention.

Keep the crystal somewhere visible as a personal reminder. Why should you look inward before taking action? The Scorpio New Moon offers a symbolic reminder to understand your motivations before making important decisions. With Mercury and Venus retrograde, this period also invites reflection on communication, relationships and personal values.

As Judy Tsafir suggests through her crystal interpretation, manifestation is not just about wishing for something. It also involves understanding what you value and taking meaningful steps towards it.

You can also use this New Moon to reconnect with your intentions, practise self-awareness and move forward with greater clarity.