New Moon October 2026: When is the lunar event in the US? What it brings for each zodiac sign

The October New Moon arrives on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in Libra. The Old Farmer’s Almanac lists the exact New Moon at 11:50 a.m. EDT. Astrology-wise, this lunation may put relationships, balance and personal choices in focus.

New Moon in October 2026. (Unsplash)

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This New Moon also arrives while Venus moves retrograde in Scorpio, adding a reflective layer to the event. Astrologer Pamela Cucinell wrote in a recent Substack post that this New Moon can make you think carefully about who you want beside you as you pursue your intentions.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the October New Moon is a powerful time for new beginnings, but what should you start?

When is the October New Moon in the US?

The next New Moon happens on October 10 at 11:50 a.m. EDT. Here is the timing for major US time zones:

Eastern Time: 11:50 a.m.

Central Time: 10:50 a.m.

Mountain Time: 9:50 a.m.

Pacific Time: 8:50 a.m.

What does this Libra New Moon mean in astrology?

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{{^usCountry}} Libra focuses on relationships, cooperation, fairness and balance in astrology. According to the Cafe Astrology this New Moon can support better negotiation and encourage you to balance your needs with those of other people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Libra focuses on relationships, cooperation, fairness and balance in astrology. According to the Cafe Astrology this New Moon can support better negotiation and encourage you to balance your needs with those of other people. {{/usCountry}}

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But Venus retrograde adds a twist. Recent astrologer Mar Alejandra describes this as a “relationship reset, but not a clean slate”, suggesting that old relationship themes may influence new choices.

What does the October New Moon bring for your zodiac sign?

Aries: Review how you handle close relationships. Set clearer boundaries.

Taurus: Focus on healthier routines, work and wellbeing.

Gemini: Give yourself space for creativity, romance and fun.

Cancer: Revisit family matters and create more balance at home.

Leo: Have honest conversations and rethink how you communicate.

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Virgo: Look at money, spending and what you truly value.

Libra: This New Moon puts you in the spotlight. Set intentions around your identity and relationships.

Scorpio: Slow down and reflect before making major emotional decisions.

Sagittarius: Reconnect with friends and think about the communities you want around you.

Capricorn: Review career goals and the image you want to build.

Aquarius: Explore new ideas, travel plans or spiritual interests.

Pisces: Look closely at shared money, trust and emotional bonds.

Should you set intentions on the New Moon day?

You can use the New Moon as a personal reset if that practice feels meaningful to you. Instead of asking only what you want to attract, ask who and what supports the life you want to build. With Venus retrograde, this lunation offers a useful moment to rethink old relationship patterns before starting something new.

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