November 11-17, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) According to the weekly Chinese horoscope, your luck is all about unlocking hidden talents and gifts within you, giving you the chance to shine brighter than ever this week. Remember, don’t let self-doubt hold you back—this week’s energy is here to show you just how extraordinary you are. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

It’s also a good time to surround yourself with people who bring out your best and distance yourself from anyone who doesn’t support your growth. Staying close to positive influences will help keep the good vibes going, bringing even more luck your way. For an extra boost, try wearing shades of green and blue this week!

Luck will flow through friends and friendly connections, unveiling opportunities that spark your creativity and showcase your talents. Stay positive to keep this lucky energy going strong. Wearing blue and green will bring an extra boost of good fortune this week!

This week, your luck is closely linked to your love life. Whether it’s a promise, a ring, or a deeper commitment, the cosmos is on your side. Keep a balanced energy between you and your partner to let this flow of luck continue. Red, green, and blue will bring you extra fortune this week!

This week, your luck centres around trusting yourself and following your creative vision. When you do, something amazing could happen, sparking a glow-up like never before and attracting new friends and powerful inspiration into your life.

Also, be mindful of your food choices, which can influence your mindset and energy. For an extra lucky boost, lean into red and blue this week!

This week, someone from your past may reappear, bringing a wave of luck and positivity. This good fortune comes through connections that may have drifted due to life’s twists, not from anyone who’s caused harm. To invite even more luck, surround yourself with green and blue this week!