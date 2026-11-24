Skywatchers have a reason to look up as November's Beaver Moon lights up the night sky. The November Full Moon is also a supermoon, marking the first of three consecutive supermoons. But this lunar event has another talking point for astrology followers. The Full Moon in Gemini will align closely with Uranus, a planet that Western astrology associates with sudden changes, surprises and fresh ideas.

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According to a recent article by CNN, the Full Moon will reach peak illumination at 9:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 24. Although the exact peak falls during daylight hours in the US, you can still see the Moon looking full on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

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Also Read What is a Beaver Moon? Know the date and peak times in the US

Why is November's Beaver Moon a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a Full Moon happens near the Moon's closest point to Earth in its orbit. This makes it appear slightly larger and brighter than an average Full Moon.

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{{^usCountry}} As Kevin Lewis, vice chair and professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Johns Hopkins University, told CNN, the Moon's orbit is not a perfect circle. It sometimes brings the Moon closer to Earth, making it appear larger in the sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Kevin Lewis, vice chair and professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Johns Hopkins University, told CNN, the Moon's orbit is not a perfect circle. It sometimes brings the Moon closer to Earth, making it appear larger in the sky. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, November's Beaver Moon will also begin a run of three consecutive supermoons, followed by the December and January Full Moons.

Also Read November Full Moon 2026: What time is it? And the best places to witness the first of the three consecutive supermoons

Gemini Full Moon meets Uranus on November 24

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In Western astrology, the Gemini Full Moon brings attention to communication, information, ideas and conversations. This time, the Moon also forms a close conjunction with Uranus in Gemini.

US-based astrologer, Judy Tsafrir discussed this alignment in an Instagram post. She describes it as a moment when unexpected developments could bring something hidden into the open.

This alignment may bring sudden news, unexpected changes, honest conversations and ideas that appear without warning. You may find yourself looking at an old situation from a completely different angle, according to the astrologer.

Uranus, Pluto and Neptune create a bigger astrological picture

Judy Tsafrir also explains to the wider planetary pattern involving Uranus in Gemini, Pluto in Aquarius and Neptune in Aries. She describes this period as a rare and powerful window for change.

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In her interpretation, Uranus in Gemini relates to information, language, technology and new ways of thinking. Pluto in Aquarius represents shifts in power and greater influence moving towards communities and groups.

Neptune in Aries adds another layer to this astrological picture. Together, these planetary connections offer a symbolic backdrop for questions about social change, technology and collective thinking.

Disclaimer: The astrological interpretations used in the article are based on general information and expert's interpretations. HT does not claim the credibility of the predictions.