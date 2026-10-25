The Hunter’s Moon will light up the US night sky in late October 2026. If you enjoy stargazing, this Sunday offers a good opportunity to watch the Moon rise before it reaches peak illumination shortly after midnight on the East Coast.

October Full Moon 2026: Know when and where to see the Hunter Moon in the US. (Pexels)

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According to Space.com, the October full Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:11 a.m. EDT on October 26. The Moon will look nearly full on the evenings around this time, so you do not need to wait for the exact peak to enjoy the view.

When is the Hunter’s Moon 2026 in the US?

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The Hunter’s Moon reaches its peak just after midnight in the Eastern time zone. Here is when the full Moon occurs across the main US time zones:

Eastern Time: 12:11 a.m. EDT on October 26

Central Time: 11:11 p.m. CDT on October 25

Mountain Time: 10:11 p.m. MDT on October 25

Pacific Time: 9:11 p.m. PDT on October 25

Alaska Time: 8:11 p.m. AKDT on October 25

Hawaii Time: 6:11 p.m. HST on October 25

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{{^usCountry}} These times refer to the same astronomical moment, expressed in different local time zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These times refer to the same astronomical moment, expressed in different local time zones. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read Why is the October Full Moon called the Hunter Moon? How does it differ from the Harvest Moon

How to see the Hunter’s Moon in the US

For the best viewing opportunity, head outside around sunset on October 25 and look towards the eastern horizon. Choose an open location away from tall buildings, trees and other obstructions.

You can see the Moon without a telescope. Binoculars can help you explore lunar features, while a camera and tripod can help you capture the Moon above a landscape.

Why is October’s full Moon called the Hunter’s Moon?

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The Hunter’s Moon is the traditional name for the full Moon following the Harvest Moon. According to the Old Farmer's Alamanac, the name comes from seasonal customs in the Northern Hemisphere, when people used the light of the Moon to hunt after harvesting crops and prepare food for winter.

Different cultures have their own names for October’s full Moon, reflecting local seasons, wildlife and traditions.

Also Read Sharad Purnima 2026: Why astrologers consider October’s full Moon auspicious and what it means

Why does the Hunter’s Moon look orange?

When the Moon rises near the horizon, it can appear yellow, orange or reddish. Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths of sunlight more strongly, allowing more red and orange light to reach your eyes.

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The Moon may also look unusually large near the horizon. This is called the Moon illusion. Its apparent size changes in your perception, not because the Moon physically grows.