Sharad Purnima 2026: Why astrologers consider October’s full Moon auspicious and what it means
One of the best-known beliefs about Sharad Purnima holds that the Moon shines with all sixteen kalas, or traditional aspects of completeness, on this night.
Sharad Purnima 2026 falls on October 25. In the Hindu tradition, this full Moon holds special significance for prosperity, devotion, and spiritual reflection. Astrologers associate the occasion with Chandra Dev, the Moon deity, while devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and pray for abundance and well-being.
Also known as Kojagari Purnima, the festival falls on the full Moon of the Hindu month of Ashwin. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 11:55 AM on October 25 and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26, 2026, in New Delhi.
Why is Sharad Purnima 2026 considered an auspicious day in 2026?
In Vedic astrology, the Moon represents the mind, emotions and inner peace. A full Moon symbolises completeness, which is why many devotees consider Sharad Purnima a meaningful time for prayer, reflection and gratitude.
Traditional beliefs also associate this night with the Moon's sixteen *kalas*, or aspects of completeness. Drik Panchang explains that devotees consider worshipping Chandra Dev especially significant on this occasion.
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What is Kojagari Purnima and what does the name mean?
Sharad Purnima has several names, including Kojagari Purnima, and Sharad Poonam. In parts of eastern India, especially Bengal, the night holds special significance for Lakshmi Puja.
The name Kojagari comes from the Sanskrit phrase Ko jagarti?, which means “Who is awake?” According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi visits those who stay awake in prayer during this night.
From an astrological perspective, devotees connect the full Moon with prosperity, mental clarity and spiritual awareness. However, the name itself refers to the tradition of keeping vigil, not to a separate astrological planetary event.
Sharad Purnima and the Moon's 16 kalas
One of the best-known beliefs about Sharad Purnima holds that the Moon shines with all sixteen kalas, or traditional aspects of completeness, on this night.
Hindu traditions associate these sixteen aspects with fullness and perfection. Devotees also connect the belief with Lord Krishna, whom religious texts describe as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu with all sixteen kalas.
You can observe the occasion by offering prayers to Chandra Dev, spending time in quiet reflection or following your family's traditional full Moon rituals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More