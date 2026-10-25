Sharad Purnima 2026: Why astrologers consider October’s full Moon auspicious and what it means

Sharad Purnima 2026 falls on October 25. In the Hindu tradition, this full Moon holds special significance for prosperity, devotion, and spiritual reflection. Astrologers associate the occasion with Chandra Dev, the Moon deity, while devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and pray for abundance and well-being. Why astrologers consider October’s full Moon auspicious and what it means (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) (AFP)

Also known as Kojagari Purnima, the festival falls on the full Moon of the Hindu month of Ashwin. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 11:55 AM on October 25 and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26, 2026, in New Delhi.

Why is Sharad Purnima 2026 considered an auspicious day in 2026? In Vedic astrology, the Moon represents the mind, emotions and inner peace. A full Moon symbolises completeness, which is why many devotees consider Sharad Purnima a meaningful time for prayer, reflection and gratitude.

Traditional beliefs also associate this night with the Moon's sixteen *kalas*, or aspects of completeness. Drik Panchang explains that devotees consider worshipping Chandra Dev especially significant on this occasion.

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What is Kojagari Purnima and what does the name mean? Sharad Purnima has several names, including Kojagari Purnima, and Sharad Poonam. In parts of eastern India, especially Bengal, the night holds special significance for Lakshmi Puja.

The name Kojagari comes from the Sanskrit phrase Ko jagarti?, which means “Who is awake?” According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi visits those who stay awake in prayer during this night.

From an astrological perspective, devotees connect the full Moon with prosperity, mental clarity and spiritual awareness. However, the name itself refers to the tradition of keeping vigil, not to a separate astrological planetary event.