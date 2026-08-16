Panchang Today, August 16, 2026: Shukla Chaturthi under Hasta Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 16, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours organised effort, thoughtful communication and practical planning. With Ravivar, Shukla Chaturthi and Hasta Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from steady action, careful timing and well-planned decisions, with the later hours offering scope for constructive work.

Panchang Today (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:50 am Sunset 6:59 pm Rahu Kaal 5:21 pm to 6:59 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 9:44 pm to 11:22 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar (Sunday) brings a clear and purposeful quality to the day, often supporting responsibility and actions that can be handled openly. With Shukla Chaturthi in effect, the day is better suited to patiently resolving small complications, correcting mistakes and making steady progress rather than forcing quick results.

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{{^usCountry}} Hasta Nakshatra adds a practical, hands-on quality, making the day suitable for editing, organising and tasks that require precision. The Moon in Virgo reinforces this careful and analytical tone. Patience is important, as rushing or becoming overly critical may create unnecessary friction. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hasta Nakshatra adds a practical, hands-on quality, making the day suitable for editing, organising and tasks that require precision. The Moon in Virgo reinforces this careful and analytical tone. Patience is important, as rushing or becoming overly critical may create unnecessary friction. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports work that requires precision, review and practical follow-through. Shukla Chaturthi, Hasta and the Moon in Virgo are well suited to preparing proposals, reviewing paperwork, checking figures, improving drafts and reorganising processes.

Before making an important decision, take time to verify details, particularly where costs, commitments or responsibilities are involved. Keep meetings focused, define responsibilities clearly and distinguish genuinely urgent matters from unnecessary distractions. Practical, achievable decisions are likely to serve better than ambitious plans without clear structure.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy favours sincere and useful communication rather than emotional display. Ravivar can make conversations more direct, while Virgo and Hasta may draw attention to mistakes or unfinished matters.

If you need to give feedback or address a misunderstanding, be specific without becoming overly critical. Avoid reopening old grievances and focus on what can be resolved now. In close relationships, small acts of reliability may have a greater impact than grand declarations. A thoughtful check-in, clarified plan or helping with a pending responsibility can strengthen harmony.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited to a simple reflective routine focused on organisation and mental clarity. Shukla Chaturthi encourages identifying obstacles, while Hasta and Virgo favour practical improvement.

Take some time to review the week ahead, organise unresolved tasks and identify one habit that could use correction. Ask what can be simplified, where better timing is needed and whether unnecessary criticism is getting in the way of progress. If you follow a spiritual routine, keep it simple and consistent. A few quiet moments of reading, silence or prayer may be more meaningful today than an elaborate practice.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 16, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturthi until 4:52 pm; then Shukla Panchami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Hasta until 3:50 am, Monday; then Chitra Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sadhya until 4:07 am, Monday; then Shubha Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 4:52 pm; then Bava until 4:50 am, Monday; then Balava until 5:00 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:23 am 5:07 am Pratah Sandhya 4:45 am 5:50 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 am 12:51 pm Amrit Kalam 9:44 pm 11:22 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:36 pm 3:29 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:59 pm 7:21 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:59 pm 8:04 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:03 am, Monday 12:47 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:50 am 3:50 am, Monday Amrit Siddhi Yog 5:50 am 3:50 am, Monday Ravi Yog 3:51 am, Monday 5:51 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:51 pm

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A favourable time for focused decisions, important calls or beginning a well-prepared task that requires clarity and confidence.

Amrit Kalam: 9:44 pm to 11:22 pm

A supportive period for constructive work and meaningful plans, especially tasks that benefit from calm concentration, careful planning and deliberate attention.

Brahma Muhurta

An early morning period that may be used for quiet preparation, reflection or setting priorities before the day's activities begin.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 5:21 pm 6:59 pm Gulika Kaal 3:42 pm 5:21 pm Yamaganda 12:25 pm 2:03 pm Dur Muhurtam 5:14 pm 6:07 pm Dur Muhurtam 6:43 am 7:36 am Varjyam 11:58 am 1:30 pm Vidaal Yog 3:51 am, Monday 5:51 am, Monday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 6:59 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, routine follow-up, checking details or continuing work already underway.

Vidaal Yog: Until 5:51 am (Monday)

This period is better suited to quiet preparation, review and low-stakes tasks than to major new beginnings. Since Ravi Yog also occurs during this period, the indications are mixed, so it is better not to treat the window as entirely favourable or unfavourable.

Other caution periods

Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam are also traditionally considered better suited for routine responsibilities, maintenance and review than for important first steps.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:50 am Sunset 6:59 pm Moonrise 9:19 am Moonset 9:06 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 5:29 pm to 7:05 pm Delhi (NCR) 5:21 pm to 6:59 pm Bengaluru 5:06 pm to 6:40 pm Hyderabad 5:06 pm to 6:41 pm Chennai 4:55 pm to 6:29 pm Ahmedabad 5:34 pm to 7:11 pm Pune 5:25 pm to 7:00 pm Kolkata 4:30 pm to 6:07 pm Jaipur 5:25 pm to 7:03 pm Kochi 5:09 pm to 6:42 pm Lucknow 5:04 pm to 6:42 pm Indore 5:21 pm to 6:57 pm Guwahati 4:20 pm to 5:58 pm Chandigarh 5:24 pm to 7:03 pm Surat 5:31 pm to 7:08 pm Visakhapatnam 4:47 pm to 6:22 pm Nagpur 5:06 pm to 6:43 pm Coimbatore 5:07 pm to 6:40 pm Varanasi 4:54 pm to 6:32 pm Bhubaneswar 4:39 pm to 6:15 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Sunday that favours organised progress, thoughtful communication and practical planning. Work steadily, use favourable windows for important actions and reserve caution periods for routine tasks and review. Small, well-managed steps are likely to make the day productive and worthwhile.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)