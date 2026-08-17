Panchang Today, August 17, 2026: Shukla Panchami under Chitra Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 17, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favors orderly effort, measured communication and steady planning. With Somvar influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from calm preparation, thoughtful decisions and consistent action rather than haste or dramatic moves.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:51 am Sunset 6:58 pm Rahu Kaal 7:29 am to 9:08 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:07 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Nag Panchami

Basis: Shravana Shukla Panchami Simha Sankranti

Basis: Karka to Simha transit of Sun Malayalam New Year

Basis: first day of Chingam Masam; Region: Malayalam Skanda Sashti

Basis: Shravana Shukla Shashthi; Region: South

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with emotional balance, reflection and a calmer approach to daily responsibilities. Combined with Shukla Panchami, the day favors gradual growth, constructive progress and thoughtful adjustments rather than impulsive action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with emotional balance, reflection and a calmer approach to daily responsibilities. Combined with Shukla Panchami, the day favors gradual growth, constructive progress and thoughtful adjustments rather than impulsive action. {{/usCountry}}

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Chitra Nakshatra, along with the Moon moving from Virgo to Libra, brings attention to detail, refinement and balance. The day may begin with a stronger focus on reviewing and correcting practical matters before gradually shifting towards cooperation, communication and fair decision-making. Overall, this is a favorable day for organizing priorities, improving existing plans and choosing practical solutions over impressive but unnecessary changes.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports careful planning, accuracy and collaborative problem-solving. Chitra Nakshatra encourages reviewing details and improving what is already in progress, while the Moon in Virgo favors organized work, schedules and practical corrections.

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As the Moon moves towards Libra, discussions, negotiations and teamwork may become more important. If an important decision needs to be made, compare your options carefully and choose what is sustainable rather than simply what offers the quickest result. Clear instructions, thoughtful discussion and attention to small details can help prevent larger issues later.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports gentle, balanced and respectful communication. Somvar encourages a softer tone, while Chitra Nakshatra can make people more conscious of standards and expectations. Keeping communication clear without becoming overly critical can help prevent small misunderstandings.

With the Moon moving towards Libra, fairness and cooperation become especially important. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, listen carefully, express expectations calmly and appreciate the efforts of others. Practical support and thoughtful gestures may strengthen relationships more effectively than trying to prove a point.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited for structured self-reflection and gradual personal improvement. Shukla Panchami encourages consistent growth, while Chitra Nakshatra supports identifying what needs correction, completion or simplification.

Journaling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring clarity. As the Moon moves from Virgo to Libra, consider whether your personal needs and shared responsibilities are in balance. Focus on one area that can be improved rather than seeking dramatic changes, allowing a clearer sense of priority to guide the day.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 17, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Panchami until 5:00 pm; then Shukla Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Chitra until 4:58 am, Tuesday; then Swati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shubha until 3:28 am, Tuesday; then Shukla Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 5:00 pm; then Kaulava until 5:20 am, Tuesday; then Taitila until 5:50 pm, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo until 4:18 pm; then Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:24 am 5:07 am Pratah Sandhya 4:46 am 5:51 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:58 am 12:51 pm Amrit Kalam 10:16 pm 11:56 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:36 pm 3:28 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:58 pm 7:20 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:58 pm 8:04 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:03 am, Tuesday 12:47 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 5:51 am 7:58 am Ravi Yog 4:59 am, Tuesday 5:51 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:07 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins. This window is best suited for reviewing schedules and preparing for the day without distractions.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:51 pm

Well suited for focused tasks, confirming important decisions or beginning work that requires steadiness, clarity and a composed mind.

Vijaya Muhurta

A favorable period for meaningful tasks and moving important work forward with confidence and careful execution.

Amrit Kalam

A supportive period for manageable tasks, thoughtful conversations and work that benefits from patience and consistency.

Overall, favorable periods are best used with clarity and moderation. Thoughtful preparation and well-timed action are likely to be more beneficial than trying to take on too much at once.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:29 am 9:08 am Gulika Kaal 2:03 pm 3:41 pm Yamaganda 10:46 am 12:25 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:51 pm 1:43 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:28 pm 4:20 pm Varjyam 12:13 pm 1:49 pm Vidaal Yog 5:51 am 7:58 am Aadal Yog 7:58 am 4:59 am, Tuesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Vidaal Yog: Until 7:58 am

If possible, avoid starting major purchases, making fresh commitments or initiating sensitive discussions during this period. Since Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog overlap in the early morning, the indications are mixed. It is better to use this time for routine work, planning and preparation.

Rahu Kaal: Until 9:08 am

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This period is traditionally considered less suitable for starting important new tasks or making major commitments. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, completing follow-up work or handling responsibilities already in progress.

Other Caution Periods

Those who follow Panchang timings may also use the day's other caution windows for routine work, maintenance and review rather than fresh beginnings. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, check the details and avoid unnecessary haste.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:51 am Sunset 6:58 pm Moonrise 10:17 am Moonset 9:38 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:55 am to 9:31 am Delhi (NCR) 7:29 am to 9:08 am Bengaluru 7:41 am to 9:15 am Hyderabad 7:34 am to 9:09 am Chennai 7:30 am to 9:04 am Ahmedabad 7:53 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:52 am to 9:27 am Kolkata 6:51 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:37 am to 9:14 am Kochi 7:49 am to 9:22 am Lucknow 7:16 am to 8:54 am Indore 7:40 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:34 am to 8:12 am Chandigarh 7:28 am to 9:08 am Surat 7:54 am to 9:30 am Visakhapatnam 7:15 am to 8:50 am Nagpur 7:29 am to 9:05 am Coimbatore 7:45 am to 9:19 am Varanasi 7:09 am to 8:47 am Bhubaneswar 7:03 am to 8:39 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggest a day that supports clear thinking, courteous communication and sensible timing. Those who follow Panchang guidance may benefit from starting calmly, checking details before acting and choosing balanced progress over dramatic moves. Keep plans realistic, make thoughtful use of supportive periods and allow patience to guide the day's decisions.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)