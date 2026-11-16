Panchang Today, November 16, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Shravana Nakshatra
Panchang November 16 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 16, 2026, favours a measured start to the working week, with attentive listening, orderly preparation and modest commitments offering a practical approach to responsibilities, relationships and personal reflection.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:44 am
|Sunset
|5:27 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|8:04 am to 9:25 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:57 am to 5:51 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Vrishchika Sankranti
Basis: Tula to Vrishchika transit of Sun
|Skanda Sashti
Basis: Kartika Shukla Shashthi; Region: South
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Monday, or Somvar, offers a frame for approaching everyday responsibilities with consideration rather than haste. For readers in New Delhi, the combination of Shukla Saptami, Shravana Nakshatra and the Moon in Capricorn may be read as a prompt to bring attention and structure to the day. Shukla Saptami can serve as a traditional cue for steady progress, while Shravana places emphasis on listening and learning. The Capricorn Moon adds a practical theme of responsibility, organisation and limits. Together, these indications favour an approach that makes room for both careful understanding and consistent effort. This need not mean taking on more work or expecting a particular result. It can mean understanding what is being asked, putting tasks in a sensible order and allowing enough time to complete them. The useful daily lesson is to combine receptiveness with discipline: hear people out, distinguish essential duties from optional demands, and avoid confusing urgency with importance. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day must unfold.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's traditional emphasis on listening and order to review instructions before beginning work. Check what a task requires, who needs to approve it and whether the deadline is realistic. A short priority list can be more useful than several ambitious commitments. For important decisions, read the relevant documents and ask for clarification wherever terms remain unclear. Timing preferences may help organise a flexible schedule, but should not replace professional advice, evidence or necessary action. If a decision can wait, use the available time to compare options. If it cannot, proceed with the information and safeguards the situation requires.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shravana's listening theme offers a useful approach to conversations at home and at work. Let the other person finish before preparing your reply, particularly when discussing duties, expenses or shared plans. A practical question may resolve more than an assumption about someone's intentions. Those using the day's guidance can keep requests clear and commitments manageable, rather than agreeing simply to avoid an awkward exchange. If a discussion becomes repetitive, suggest returning to the specific point that needs agreement. The aim is not to force harmony, but to make communication more considerate and less hurried.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may give reflection a simple, manageable place in the day. Rather than seeking a special experience, consider what deserves attention and what can reasonably be left for later. A brief review of unfinished responsibilities may help separate a genuine priority from a habit of worrying about everything at once. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it within your usual practice. Otherwise, a quiet pause or a few written observations can provide space for thought. Treat this as an opportunity to examine your choices, not as a requirement to feel calm or reach a particular conclusion.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 16, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Saptami until 4:19 am, Tuesday; then Shukla Ashtami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Shravana until 2:16 am, Tuesday; then Dhanishta
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Ganda until 7:15 am; then Vriddhi
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 3:13 pm; then Vanija until 4:19 am, Tuesday; then Vishti until 5:17 pm, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:57 am
|5:51 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:24 am
|6:44 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:44 am
|12:27 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|2:40 pm
|4:27 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:27 pm
|5:53 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:27 pm
|6:46 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:39 pm
|12:32 am, Tuesday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|6:44 am
|2:16 am, Tuesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:57 am to 5:51 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: identify the day's main responsibility, consider an unresolved question or make space for an existing personal practice. There is no need to turn the window into a demanding schedule. The day's favourable Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is simultaneous with cautionary Aadal Yog, so the traditional indications are mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable label may guide a flexible preference, but it is not an assurance of success. For practical purposes, choose an activity that is suitable, prepared and manageable, while allowing ordinary responsibilities to determine what is feasible.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|8:04 am
|9:25 am
|Gulika Kaal
|1:26 pm
|2:46 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:45 am
|12:05 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:27 pm
|1:10 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:35 pm
|3:18 pm
|Varjyam
|6:42 am, Tuesday
|8:28 am, Tuesday
|Aadal Yog
|6:44 am
|2:16 am, Tuesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer an optional new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 9:25 am. Aadal Yog continues until 2:16 am, Tuesday, and is also a named caution period in the day's guidance. These labels are traditional scheduling considerations, not reasons to expect harm or suspend normal life. Where you have flexibility, use caution periods for preparation, checking details or continuing established work rather than rushing into a discretionary commitment. Where there is no flexibility, attend to the task with ordinary care. Necessary travel, urgent responsibilities and time-sensitive decisions should be assessed on their actual circumstances. Because the favourable and cautionary indications are simultaneous, avoid treating the day as wholly suitable or wholly unsuitable. A measured response is to check readiness, keep expectations realistic and leave room for revision.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:44 am
|Sunset
|5:27 pm
|Moonrise
|12:13 pm
|Moonset
|11:17 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|8:10 am to 9:34 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|8:04 am to 9:25 am
|Bengaluru
|7:45 am to 9:11 am
|Hyderabad
|7:46 am to 9:11 am
|Chennai
|7:34 am to 9:00 am
|Ahmedabad
|8:16 am to 9:38 am
|Pune
|8:05 am to 9:30 am
|Kolkata
|7:12 am to 8:35 am
|Jaipur
|8:08 am to 9:29 am
|Kochi
|7:47 am to 9:14 am
|Lucknow
|7:47 am to 9:08 am
|Indore
|8:02 am to 9:25 am
|Guwahati
|7:03 am to 8:24 am
|Chandigarh
|8:08 am to 9:28 am
|Surat
|8:13 am to 9:36 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:27 am to 8:52 am
|Nagpur
|7:47 am to 9:11 am
|Coimbatore
|7:45 am to 9:12 am
|Varanasi
|7:37 am to 8:59 am
|Bhubaneswar
|7:19 am to 8:43 am
Use the day's traditional guidance as a light framework: listen carefully, set achievable priorities and check important details. Choose a preferred timing only where it fits your circumstances. A clear plan, a considerate conversation and one completed responsibility can provide a sensible focus without placing unnecessary pressure on the day.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More