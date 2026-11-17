Panchang Today, November 17, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Dhanishta Nakshatra
Panchang November 17 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 17, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with practical preparation, considered communication and selective use of favourable timings offering a useful framework for readers planning their day in New Delhi.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:45 am
|Sunset
|5:26 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|2:46 pm to 4:06 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 5:11 pm to 6:56 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar provides a framework for purposeful action, while Shukla Ashtami invites a more considered approach to how that effort is directed. Read together, they may serve as a reminder to distinguish determination from haste. A manageable task completed carefully is a more practical aim than taking on several commitments simply to appear busy. The supplied Tithi sequence also includes Shukla Navami, but readers need not turn that detail into a separate set of expectations.
Dhanishta and Shatabhisha are the Nakshatra names listed for the day, alongside the Moon signs Capricorn and Aquarius. Within a traditional reading, this combination can be approached through the everyday balance between personal responsibility and participation in a wider group. Give structure to your own duties while leaving room for another person's method or perspective. These are interpretive prompts rather than predictions of behavior or events. For a general reader, the useful theme is disciplined participation: know what you are responsible for, communicate it clearly and avoid treating a difference of approach as an obstacle.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day as a prompt to separate preparation from commitment. Begin with the practical questions: what needs finishing, whose approval is required and which information is still missing? Keep important decisions tied to documents, costs and realistic deadlines rather than to timing alone.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, purposeful effort is best expressed through a clear sequence of tasks. Choose one substantive priority, allow time for checking and keep colleagues informed if a dependency could delay delivery. If a proposal is not ready, use the available time to strengthen it rather than force a launch. Necessary work can continue with ordinary professional care.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on considered action can also be applied to conversation. Say what you need plainly, but give the other person enough room to respond without interruption. A practical disagreement is easier to address when it stays focused on the specific arrangement rather than past grievances.
For family matters, confirm responsibilities instead of assuming everyone has understood the same plan. At work or among friends, a brief clarification may be more useful than a long defence of your intentions. Those using Panchang as a daily guide may treat patience as a deliberate choice, not as a reason to leave necessary conversations unfinished.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may set aside a manageable pause for reflection without adding an elaborate routine. Consider where effort is being used well and where urgency has become a habit. Writing down one unfinished responsibility and one realistic next step can keep that reflection connected to daily life.
If you already maintain a personal spiritual routine, keep it within your usual practice and available time. There is no need to add an unfamiliar observance to make the day meaningful. In a traditional reading, restraint can be a useful principle: listen carefully, reduce unnecessary distraction and return to responsibilities with a clearer sense of priority.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 17, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Ashtami until 6:04 am, Wednesday; then Shukla Navami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Dhanishta until 4:33 am, Wednesday; then Shatabhisha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vriddhi until 7:52 am; then Dhruva
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 5:17 pm; then Bava until 6:04 am, Wednesday; then Balava until 6:41 pm, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn until 3:30 pm; then Aquarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:58 am
|5:51 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:25 am
|6:45 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:44 am
|12:27 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|5:11 pm
|6:56 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:26 pm
|5:53 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:26 pm
|6:46 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:39 pm
|12:32 am, Wednesday
|Siddha Yog
|6:45 am
|6:05 am, Wednesday
|Ravi Yog
|4:35 am, Wednesday
|6:45 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 5:11 pm to 6:56 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. Make the window useful by preparing beforehand: gather the relevant papers, decide what needs discussion and choose a task that can reasonably move forward within the available time. A focused planning conversation or careful work on a prepared proposal is more practical than trying to fit several beginnings into one period.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Siddha Yog and other listed favourable Yog periods offer additional timing guidance, not an assurance of success. Select a convenient period rather than rearranging essential responsibilities around every entry. Where favourable and caution indications coincide, read them together and retain ordinary checks on readiness, consent and feasibility.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|2:46 pm
|4:06 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:05 pm
|1:26 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:25 am
|10:45 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:53 am
|9:36 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:46 pm
|11:39 pm
|Aadal Yog
|4:35 am, Wednesday
|6:45 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 4:06 pm. Routine duties need not be abandoned; checking details, completing existing work and preparing for a later decision are practical alternatives. Aadal Yog continues until 6:45 am, Wednesday, so readers consulting the late part of this Panchang day should note the Wednesday reference.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Siddha Yog and Aadal Yog have simultaneous indications that are mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. The same measured approach applies to the caution entries in the separate table: use them to organise optional commitments, not to anticipate trouble. If an essential appointment or responsibility cannot be moved, attend to it with normal preparation and care rather than allowing a timing label to create anxiety.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:45 am
|Sunset
|5:26 pm
|Moonrise
|12:45 pm
|Moonset
|12:13 am, Wednesday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:11 pm to 4:35 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:46 pm to 4:06 pm
|Bengaluru
|2:57 pm to 4:23 pm
|Hyderabad
|2:50 pm to 4:15 pm
|Chennai
|2:46 pm to 4:12 pm
|Ahmedabad
|3:09 pm to 4:31 pm
|Pune
|3:07 pm to 4:32 pm
|Kolkata
|2:06 pm to 3:29 pm
|Jaipur
|2:53 pm to 4:14 pm
|Kochi
|3:04 pm to 4:32 pm
|Lucknow
|2:33 pm to 3:54 pm
|Indore
|2:56 pm to 4:19 pm
|Guwahati
|1:50 pm to 3:11 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:45 pm to 4:04 pm
|Surat
|3:10 pm to 4:33 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|2:30 pm to 3:55 pm
|Nagpur
|2:45 pm to 4:08 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:01 pm to 4:28 pm
|Varanasi
|2:26 pm to 3:47 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|2:18 pm to 3:42 pm
For November 17 in New Delhi, use traditional Panchang guidance as a planning aid rather than a verdict on the day. Choose a realistic priority, prepare before an important conversation and leave room for checking details. Let timing preferences support practical judgement, while keeping essential responsibilities and other people's needs in view.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More