Panchang Today, November 18, 2026: Shukla Navami under Shatabhisha Nakshatra
Panchang November 18 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 18, 2026, invites a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with thoughtful communication, manageable plans and quiet reflection offering a practical focus while favourable and cautionary timing indications are considered together.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:45 am
|Sunset
|5:26 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|12:06 pm to 1:26 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:59 am to 5:52 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Masik Durgashtami
Basis: Kartika Shukla Ashtami
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar, Shukla Navami, Shatabhisha and the Moon in Aquarius provide the day's combined reference for New Delhi. Rather than treating any one entry as a prediction, readers may use this combination as a prompt to consider how they plan, communicate and respond to everyday demands. Budhvar offers a familiar traditional context for attention to communication, while the Tithi and Nakshatra belong within that broader reading rather than standing as instructions on their own. A practical approach is to keep intentions clear, examine assumptions and allow room for other viewpoints. The Aquarius Moon can be considered within this traditional framework without assuming that everyone will think or feel alike. For daily purposes, the emphasis may remain on balancing individual judgement with responsibilities shared with others. The supplied Tithi and Nakshatra entries also include Shukla Dashami and Purva Bhadrapada. Their presence need not turn the day into a sequence of changing instructions. A consistent, considered approach is more useful than repeatedly revising ordinary plans around each Panchang entry.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day as a reminder to separate preparation from commitment. At work, write down the decision needed, check the supporting information and identify who must be consulted before proceeding. Keep messages specific, especially where deadlines, costs or responsibilities are involved. For an important choice, practical readiness should remain central: a preferred period cannot replace accurate documents or informed consent. If a task is already underway, concentrate on completing the next sensible step rather than reopening the whole plan. A short review before sending an email, confirming an order or accepting a proposal can help keep the day's work orderly.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang guidance may take a measured approach to conversations today, giving clarity as much importance as goodwill. Say what you need without assuming that the other person already understands the background. In family discussions, distinguish a practical disagreement from a judgement about someone's intentions. If plans involve several people, confirm arrangements rather than relying on an earlier, incomplete exchange. Where a conversation becomes repetitive, a pause may be more useful than another explanation. These are everyday choices, not predicted developments: the traditional reading can serve as a reminder to listen carefully and leave space for a considered reply.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang timings may make room for quiet reflection without adding an unfamiliar practice to their routine. A few undisturbed minutes can be used to review priorities, acknowledge an unfinished concern or consider which commitments genuinely need attention. If prayer is already part of your day, keep it within your usual practice rather than treating this date as requiring something additional. Reflection need not produce an immediate answer. It can simply help distinguish what calls for action from what can wait. Keep the exercise modest and practical, ending with one manageable intention rather than a long list of personal demands.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 18, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Navami until 7:05 am, Thursday; then Shukla Dashami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Shatabhisha until 6:09 am, Thursday; then Purva Bhadrapada
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Dhruva until 8:04 am; then Vyaaghaata
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 6:41 pm; then Kaulava until 7:06 am, Thursday; then Taitila until 7:17 pm, Thursday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aquarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:59 am
|5:52 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:25 am
|6:45 am
|Amrit Kalam
|10:29 pm
|12:12 am, Thursday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:52 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:26 pm
|5:53 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:26 pm
|6:46 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:39 pm
|12:33 am, Thursday
|Ravi Yog
|6:45 am
|6:10 am, Thursday
|Ravi Yog
|6:11 am, Thursday
|6:46 am, Thursday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:59 am to 5:52 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, as indicated in the day's timing guidance. This can be a modest period for setting priorities before ordinary responsibilities begin, provided it fits your circumstances. There is no need to crowd it with several activities or expect a particular result. Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable, but its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog gives mixed traditional indications. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers who use such timings may therefore keep expectations measured and distinguish a preferred time from practical readiness. For any consequential step, preparation, availability and the details of the decision remain essential.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|12:06 pm
|1:26 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|10:46 am
|12:06 pm
|Yamaganda
|8:05 am
|9:26 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:44 am
|12:27 pm
|Varjyam
|12:20 pm
|1:57 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:11 am, Thursday
|6:46 am, Thursday
|Aadal Yog
|6:45 am
|6:10 am, Thursday
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, ending at 1:26 pm, as a cautionary reference when arranging a discretionary new undertaking. Aadal Yog continues until 6:10 am, Thursday, and also calls for a measured reading within this tradition. Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously, so the indications are mixed rather than uniformly favourable or unfavourable; neither cancels the other. These entries need not create anxiety or bring routine responsibilities to a halt. Where there is genuine flexibility, readers may choose another suitable time for a significant beginning. Where there is not, focus on checking details, communicating clearly and meeting necessary commitments. Do not postpone urgent needs because of a timing label. The practical purpose of observing caution is to allow deliberation, not to assume that a difficulty must follow.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:45 am
|Sunset
|5:26 pm
|Moonrise
|1:15 pm
|Moonset
|1:09 am, Thursday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:23 pm to 1:47 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:06 pm to 1:26 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:04 pm to 1:31 pm
|Hyderabad
|12:01 pm to 1:25 pm
|Chennai
|11:53 am to 1:20 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:24 pm to 1:46 pm
|Pune
|12:19 pm to 1:43 pm
|Kolkata
|11:21 am to 12:44 pm
|Jaipur
|12:11 pm to 1:32 pm
|Kochi
|12:10 pm to 1:37 pm
|Lucknow
|11:51 am to 1:12 pm
|Indore
|12:11 pm to 1:34 pm
|Guwahati
|11:08 am to 12:29 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:07 pm to 1:26 pm
|Surat
|12:23 pm to 1:46 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|11:41 am to 1:06 pm
|Nagpur
|11:58 am to 1:21 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:07 pm to 1:34 pm
|Varanasi
|11:42 am to 1:04 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:31 am to 12:55 pm
Traditional Panchang guidance can offer a framework for organizing the day without deciding its outcome. Keep plans realistic, conversations clear and important choices grounded in the facts available to you. Use preferred timings where convenient, read mixed indications with restraint and give necessary responsibilities priority over the search for a perfect moment.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More