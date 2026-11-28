In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 28, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with patient review, clear conversations and considered choices offering a practical theme for work, relationships and personal reflection.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:53 am
|Sunset
|5:23 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|9:31 am to 10:50 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Abhijit Muhurta: 11:47 am to 12:29 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar places the emphasis on patience, responsibility and work that benefits from a steady hand rather than a hurried finish. Read alongside Krishna Panchami, it offers a useful framework for attending to unfinished matters, reviewing commitments and keeping expectations proportionate to what can reasonably be done. This is guidance for organising the day, not a forecast of what must happen.
Punarvasu can be read as an invitation to return to something worth improving, while Pushya brings a traditional emphasis on care and sustained attention. Together, these Nakshatra references support a practical question: what needs another thoughtful attempt, and what needs consistent upkeep?{{/usCountry}}
Punarvasu can be read as an invitation to return to something worth improving, while Pushya brings a traditional emphasis on care and sustained attention. Together, these Nakshatra references support a practical question: what needs another thoughtful attempt, and what needs consistent upkeep?{{/usCountry}}
The Moon sign entries of Gemini and Cancer bring communication and personal concerns into the same interpretive picture. Readers may find it useful to balance discussion with consideration for family needs and familiar responsibilities. The combined guidance is to remain flexible in conversation without becoming casual about obligations, and to make room for both clear thinking and considerate responses.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may approach work through preparation, checking and realistic prioritization. Choose a manageable set of tasks rather than treating every pending item as equally urgent. A document that needs correction, a proposal awaiting clarification or an unfinished administrative matter can receive useful attention.
For important decisions, separate what is confirmed from what still needs verification. Ask for missing information before agreeing to a deadline or accepting a new responsibility. Traditional timing preferences can help organise a schedule, but they should not replace professional advice, factual checks or practical availability. If others are involved, allow enough time for them to read and respond properly.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on patience can be applied to conversations at home and with friends. Listen to the full concern before offering a solution, especially when the discussion involves shared duties or competing plans.
Those who use this guidance may prefer specific, manageable requests to broad complaints. Say what help is needed and check what the other person can realistically offer. If an exchange becomes repetitive, a pause can be more constructive than pressing for immediate agreement. Warmth need not mean avoiding a difficult subject; it can mean discussing it without accusation.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use a quiet part of the day to review how their time and attention are being spent. A familiar spiritual routine, if already part of daily life, can remain simple and unhurried. There is no need to add an unfamiliar practice for the sake of the calendar.
Consider one responsibility that needs steadier attention and one expectation that may need adjusting. Writing down a practical next step can keep reflection connected to daily life. The purpose is not to judge the day as successful or unsuccessful, but to notice what deserves a more thoughtful response.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 28, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Panchami until 3:57 am, Sunday; then Krishna Shashthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Punarvasu until 12:49 pm; then Pushya
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shukla until 8:16 pm; then Brahma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Kaulava until 5:15 pm; then Taitila until 3:57 am, Sunday; then Gara until 2:47 pm, Sunday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Gemini until 7:21 am; then Cancer
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|5:05 am
|5:59 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:32 am
|6:53 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:47 am
|12:29 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|5:05 am, Sunday
|6:33 am, Sunday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:23 pm
|5:51 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:23 pm
|6:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:42 pm
|12:36 am, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Abhijit Muhurta, from 11:47 am to 12:29 pm, for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Treat this favourable window as a scheduling aid: complete the groundwork beforehand so that the chosen task can receive focused attention rather than a last-minute rush.
For a submission, check the required details and attachments in advance. For a decision, have the relevant information ready and allow space for any necessary consultation. If the task depends on someone else's availability, agree on arrangements rather than assuming the window alone will make coordination easier. Traditional guidance supports choosing a suitable moment, but the quality of preparation and the substance of the decision remain essential.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|9:31 am
|10:50 am
|Gulika Kaal
|6:53 am
|8:12 am
|Yamaganda
|1:27 pm
|2:46 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:17 am
|8:59 am
|Varjyam
|8:14 pm
|9:38 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|12:51 pm
|6:54 am, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to begin an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, which runs from 9:31 am to 10:50 am. The practical approach is to move a flexible start beyond its end, while using the interval for preparation, checking details or continuing ordinary responsibilities.
This traditional caution is not a reason to expect trouble or to leave necessary work unattended. A fixed appointment, an essential service or an urgent responsibility should be handled according to its actual requirements. Where a choice exists, distinguish between preparing a task and formally starting it; that can make scheduling less disruptive. Avoid repeatedly rearranging the day in pursuit of a perfect moment. A calm plan, clear information and attention to other people's commitments offer a more workable way to apply the guidance.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:53 am
|Sunset
|5:23 pm
|Moonrise
|9:20 pm
|Moonset
|10:41 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|9:39 am to 11:03 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:31 am to 10:50 am
|Bengaluru
|9:15 am to 10:41 am
|Hyderabad
|9:15 am to 10:39 am
|Chennai
|9:05 am to 10:30 am
|Ahmedabad
|9:44 am to 11:05 am
|Pune
|9:35 am to 10:58 am
|Kolkata
|8:40 am to 10:02 am
|Jaipur
|9:35 am to 10:54 am
|Kochi
|9:18 am to 10:45 am
|Lucknow
|9:14 am to 10:34 am
|Indore
|9:31 am to 10:52 am
|Guwahati
|8:30 am to 9:50 am
|Chandigarh
|9:34 am to 10:52 am
|Surat
|9:41 am to 11:04 am
|Visakhapatnam
|8:56 am to 10:20 am
|Nagpur
|9:16 am to 10:39 am
|Coimbatore
|9:16 am to 10:43 am
|Varanasi
|9:05 am to 10:25 am
|Bhubaneswar
|8:49 am to 10:11 am
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach is a steady one: prepare carefully, speak plainly and keep commitments realistic. Use the highlighted window where it fits, allow for the caution period without anxiety, and let practical needs guide anything that cannot be moved. Small, considered steps are enough.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com