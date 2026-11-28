In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 28, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with patient review, clear conversations and considered choices offering a practical theme for work, relationships and personal reflection.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest) more less

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:53 am Sunset 5:23 pm Rahu Kaal 9:31 am to 10:50 am Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 11:47 am to 12:29 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar places the emphasis on patience, responsibility and work that benefits from a steady hand rather than a hurried finish. Read alongside Krishna Panchami, it offers a useful framework for attending to unfinished matters, reviewing commitments and keeping expectations proportionate to what can reasonably be done. This is guidance for organising the day, not a forecast of what must happen.

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{{^usCountry}} Punarvasu can be read as an invitation to return to something worth improving, while Pushya brings a traditional emphasis on care and sustained attention. Together, these Nakshatra references support a practical question: what needs another thoughtful attempt, and what needs consistent upkeep? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punarvasu can be read as an invitation to return to something worth improving, while Pushya brings a traditional emphasis on care and sustained attention. Together, these Nakshatra references support a practical question: what needs another thoughtful attempt, and what needs consistent upkeep? {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon sign entries of Gemini and Cancer bring communication and personal concerns into the same interpretive picture. Readers may find it useful to balance discussion with consideration for family needs and familiar responsibilities. The combined guidance is to remain flexible in conversation without becoming casual about obligations, and to make room for both clear thinking and considerate responses.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Those who follow Panchang timings may approach work through preparation, checking and realistic prioritization. Choose a manageable set of tasks rather than treating every pending item as equally urgent. A document that needs correction, a proposal awaiting clarification or an unfinished administrative matter can receive useful attention.

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For important decisions, separate what is confirmed from what still needs verification. Ask for missing information before agreeing to a deadline or accepting a new responsibility. Traditional timing preferences can help organise a schedule, but they should not replace professional advice, factual checks or practical availability. If others are involved, allow enough time for them to read and respond properly.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on patience can be applied to conversations at home and with friends. Listen to the full concern before offering a solution, especially when the discussion involves shared duties or competing plans.

Those who use this guidance may prefer specific, manageable requests to broad complaints. Say what help is needed and check what the other person can realistically offer. If an exchange becomes repetitive, a pause can be more constructive than pressing for immediate agreement. Warmth need not mean avoiding a difficult subject; it can mean discussing it without accusation.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use a quiet part of the day to review how their time and attention are being spent. A familiar spiritual routine, if already part of daily life, can remain simple and unhurried. There is no need to add an unfamiliar practice for the sake of the calendar.

Consider one responsibility that needs steadier attention and one expectation that may need adjusting. Writing down a practical next step can keep reflection connected to daily life. The purpose is not to judge the day as successful or unsuccessful, but to notice what deserves a more thoughtful response.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 28, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Panchami until 3:57 am, Sunday; then Krishna Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Punarvasu until 12:49 pm; then Pushya Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shukla until 8:16 pm; then Brahma Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 5:15 pm; then Taitila until 3:57 am, Sunday; then Gara until 2:47 pm, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini until 7:21 am; then Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:05 am 5:59 am Pratah Sandhya 5:32 am 6:53 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:47 am 12:29 pm Amrit Kalam 5:05 am, Sunday 6:33 am, Sunday Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:23 pm 5:51 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:23 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:42 pm 12:36 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Abhijit Muhurta, from 11:47 am to 12:29 pm, for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Treat this favourable window as a scheduling aid: complete the groundwork beforehand so that the chosen task can receive focused attention rather than a last-minute rush.

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For a submission, check the required details and attachments in advance. For a decision, have the relevant information ready and allow space for any necessary consultation. If the task depends on someone else's availability, agree on arrangements rather than assuming the window alone will make coordination easier. Traditional guidance supports choosing a suitable moment, but the quality of preparation and the substance of the decision remain essential.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:31 am 10:50 am Gulika Kaal 6:53 am 8:12 am Yamaganda 1:27 pm 2:46 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:17 am 8:59 am Varjyam 8:14 pm 9:38 pm Vidaal Yog 12:51 pm 6:54 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to begin an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, which runs from 9:31 am to 10:50 am. The practical approach is to move a flexible start beyond its end, while using the interval for preparation, checking details or continuing ordinary responsibilities.

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This traditional caution is not a reason to expect trouble or to leave necessary work unattended. A fixed appointment, an essential service or an urgent responsibility should be handled according to its actual requirements. Where a choice exists, distinguish between preparing a task and formally starting it; that can make scheduling less disruptive. Avoid repeatedly rearranging the day in pursuit of a perfect moment. A calm plan, clear information and attention to other people's commitments offer a more workable way to apply the guidance.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:53 am Sunset 5:23 pm Moonrise 9:20 pm Moonset 10:41 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:39 am to 11:03 am Delhi (NCR) 9:31 am to 10:50 am Bengaluru 9:15 am to 10:41 am Hyderabad 9:15 am to 10:39 am Chennai 9:05 am to 10:30 am Ahmedabad 9:44 am to 11:05 am Pune 9:35 am to 10:58 am Kolkata 8:40 am to 10:02 am Jaipur 9:35 am to 10:54 am Kochi 9:18 am to 10:45 am Lucknow 9:14 am to 10:34 am Indore 9:31 am to 10:52 am Guwahati 8:30 am to 9:50 am Chandigarh 9:34 am to 10:52 am Surat 9:41 am to 11:04 am Visakhapatnam 8:56 am to 10:20 am Nagpur 9:16 am to 10:39 am Coimbatore 9:16 am to 10:43 am Varanasi 9:05 am to 10:25 am Bhubaneswar 8:49 am to 10:11 am View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach is a steady one: prepare carefully, speak plainly and keep commitments realistic. Use the highlighted window where it fits, allow for the caution period without anxiety, and let practical needs guide anything that cannot be moved. Small, considered steps are enough.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)