Panchang Today, November 9, 2026: Krishna Amavasya under Swati Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 9, 2026, favours a measured approach to unfinished work, thoughtful conversations and practical planning, with room to review commitments before taking the next step rather than rushing into fresh promises.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:38 am Sunset 5:30 pm Rahu Kaal 8:00 am to 9:21 am Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 11:49 pm to 1:32 am, Tuesday

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Gujarati New Year

Basis: Kartika Shukla Pratipada; Region: Gujarati

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar provides a reflective setting for considering responsibilities at home and work. For New Delhi, Krishna Amavasya followed by Shukla Pratipada offers a traditional framework for reviewing what needs completion and what deserves a fresh start. This need not mean making a major change; clearing a pending task or simplifying an overfull plan can be enough. Swati followed by Vishakha can be read as a movement from considering options towards choosing a clearer direction. The practical emphasis is on balancing independence with purpose, without treating either as a reason to hurry. With the Moon sign moving from Libra to Scorpio, traditional interpretation also invites a balance between fairness in dealing with others and closer attention to one's own priorities. Taken together, these indications may support a day of deliberate choices rather than dramatic gestures. Readers can use this framework to organise attention, while allowing evidence, circumstances and other people's needs to guide actual decisions throughout the day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar provides a reflective setting for considering responsibilities at home and work. For New Delhi, Krishna Amavasya followed by Shukla Pratipada offers a traditional framework for reviewing what needs completion and what deserves a fresh start. This need not mean making a major change; clearing a pending task or simplifying an overfull plan can be enough. Swati followed by Vishakha can be read as a movement from considering options towards choosing a clearer direction. The practical emphasis is on balancing independence with purpose, without treating either as a reason to hurry. With the Moon sign moving from Libra to Scorpio, traditional interpretation also invites a balance between fairness in dealing with others and closer attention to one's own priorities. Taken together, these indications may support a day of deliberate choices rather than dramatic gestures. Readers can use this framework to organise attention, while allowing evidence, circumstances and other people's needs to guide actual decisions throughout the day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to distinguish unfinished business from genuinely useful new work. Review deadlines, confirm who is responsible for each task and avoid accepting a commitment simply to clear a conversation. A practical first step is to identify one pending matter that can be brought to a clear conclusion. For important decisions, compare the available facts and note what remains uncertain before agreeing to terms. Traditional timing preferences can sit alongside this preparation, but should not replace it. If colleagues want an immediate answer, it is better to explain what needs checking than to offer an assurance you cannot yet support.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination lends itself to considerate communication with clear boundaries. Give a family member, friend or partner time to finish their point before offering a solution. If a discussion has become repetitive, identify the specific practical issue rather than revisiting every earlier disagreement. A small, realistic agreement may be more useful than a sweeping promise. Where expectations differ, state what you can manage and ask what the other person needs. This is a framework for attentive conversation, not a prediction about anyone's behaviour; their words and circumstances remain the best guide to your response.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who use Panchang as a reflective guide may find value in reviewing what they wish to carry forward and what no longer needs their attention. Keep this exercise modest: note one unfinished responsibility, one concern that needs clearer information and one manageable next step. If you already have a personal spiritual routine, you can continue it without adding new requirements. Quiet reading or a few unhurried minutes of reflection can provide a pause within an otherwise ordinary day. There is no need to force a special experience or interpret every passing thought as a sign requiring action.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 9, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Amavasya until 12:31 pm; then Shukla Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Swati until 7:23 am; then Vishakha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Saubhagya until 2:56 am, Tuesday; then Shobhana Karan (half-tithi division) Naga until 12:31 pm; then Kimstughna until 1:12 am, Tuesday; then Bava until 2:00 pm, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra until 2:48 am, Tuesday; then Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:53 am 5:46 am Pratah Sandhya 5:20 am 6:38 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 11:49 pm 1:32 am, Tuesday Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:37 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:30 pm 5:57 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:30 pm 6:49 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:38 pm 12:31 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may note Amrit Kalam, from 11:49 pm to 1:32 am, Tuesday, as the highlighted favourable window for constructive work and meaningful plans. Because it falls late at night, its practical use depends on your normal schedule. If you are already awake, you might organise a proposal, clarify the steps in a personal project or prepare a considered plan for later discussion. There is no need to stay up or postpone necessary daytime work merely to use this interval. In traditional guidance, a favourable period is a scheduling preference rather than an assurance of success. Keep the task manageable, check the details and respect the availability of anyone whose participation is needed before moving a plan forward.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 8:00 am 9:21 am Gulika Kaal 1:26 pm 2:47 pm Yamaganda 10:43 am 12:04 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:26 pm 1:09 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:37 pm 3:20 pm Varjyam 1:27 pm 3:08 pm Aadal Yog 6:38 am 7:23 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid beginning an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 8:00 am to 9:21 am. Treat this as a traditional caution for scheduling, not as a forecast that routine activity will go wrong. If your morning is already committed, continue necessary work with ordinary care rather than becoming anxious about the clock. Reading documents, checking information and preparing questions can keep plans moving without forcing a fresh commitment. Where there is genuine flexibility, a significant launch or formal agreement can be placed outside this interval. Where there is not, practical obligations and informed judgement should remain central. The useful response to a caution period is proportionate preparation: allow enough time, confirm essential details and avoid decisions made only because someone is pressing for speed.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:38 am Sunset 5:30 pm Moonrise No moonrise during this Panchang day Moonset 5:19 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:07 am to 9:32 am Delhi (NCR) 8:00 am to 9:21 am Bengaluru 7:42 am to 9:09 am Hyderabad 7:43 am to 9:08 am Chennai 7:32 am to 8:58 am Ahmedabad 8:12 am to 9:36 am Pune 8:02 am to 9:27 am Kolkata 7:09 am to 8:32 am Jaipur 8:04 am to 9:26 am Kochi 7:45 am to 9:13 am Lucknow 7:43 am to 9:05 am Indore 7:59 am to 9:23 am Guwahati 6:59 am to 8:21 am Chandigarh 8:04 am to 9:24 am Surat 8:09 am to 9:33 am Visakhapatnam 7:24 am to 8:49 am Nagpur 7:44 am to 9:08 am Coimbatore 7:43 am to 9:10 am Varanasi 7:33 am to 8:56 am Bhubaneswar 7:16 am to 8:41 am View All

Use the day's traditional Panchang guidance as a modest aid to planning: complete something pending, communicate clearly and give important choices enough preparation. Choose timings where convenient, but keep responsibilities and sound judgement in view. A manageable plan, followed with care, is more useful than an elaborate schedule that creates pressure.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)